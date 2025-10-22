Happy Gujarati New Year 2025: Wishes, Messages & Greetings to Share with Friends and Family

The Gujarati New Year 2025, also known as Varsha Pratipada, Bestu Varas, or Nutan Varsh, is here! Celebrated by the Gujarati community worldwide, this auspicious festival marks new beginnings, prosperity, and joy. It falls on the Pratipada Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartik, often coinciding with Govardhan Puja. This year, festivities will be celebrated on October 21 and 22, bringing together families and communities in devotion, tradition, and celebration.

Significance of Gujarati New Year

A central ritual of the festival is the Chopda Pooja, where business owners close old account books and open new ones, symbolizing a fresh start and prosperity in the coming year. During this ceremony, Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped to invite wealth and good fortune. Alongside the spiritual rituals, families come together to exchange greetings, enjoy traditional delicacies, and embrace the spirit of renewal.

Top Gujarati New Year 2025 Wishes and Messages

For Happiness & Prosperity:

Happy Gujarati New Year! May your life be filled with joy and success.

Wishing you a New Year full of blessings, happiness, and prosperity.

May this New Year bring wealth, health, and peace to your family.

Celebrate the New Year with love, laughter, and togetherness.

May your days shine as bright as the festive lights.

For Positivity & Growth:

Wishing you a year blessed with happiness, success, and peace.

Celebrate new beginnings and leave behind the past. Happy New Year!

May this New Year bring new hopes, dreams, and opportunities.

Gujarati New Year greetings — let joy and positivity surround you.

Cheers to a fresh start and endless happiness!

For Joy & Celebration:

Wishing you laughter, love, and light this New Year.

May your home be filled with prosperity and positivity.

Happy Gujarati New Year! Let’s embrace new beginnings together.

Celebrate this festival of joy and togetherness with your loved ones.

May your life be as vibrant and colourful as the festivities.

For Health & Happiness:

Here’s to a year of good health, wealth, and positivity.

May this New Year bring harmony to your home and heart.

Wishing you endless happiness and unforgettable memories.

Celebrate life, love, and prosperity on this special day.

May your journey ahead be smooth, joyful, and fulfilling.

For Blessings & Good Fortune:

May this New Year mark the beginning of happiness and achievements.

Wishing your life be filled with hope, joy, and positivity.

Celebrate new beginnings, cherish old memories, and embrace happiness.

May your days be bright and your heart light this year.

Happy Gujarati New Year! Wishing your home overflow with love and laughter.

This Gujarati New Year, let us all welcome fresh beginnings, positivity, and prosperity. Share these heartfelt wishes with friends and family to make the celebrations even more special!