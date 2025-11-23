Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day 2025: Quotes, Wishes, and Messages

Nov 23, 2025, 14:57 IST
- Sakshi Post

Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day, observed on November 24, is a significant occasion for Sikhs worldwide. The 9th Guru of Sikhs sacrificed his life on this day in 1675, leaving behind a legacy of courage, faith, and protection.

Guru Tegh Bahadur Quotes

  • "Give up your head, but forsake not those whom you have undertaken to protect."
  • "Sacrifice your life, but relinquish not your faith."
  • "Consider the man, who meditates on God, day and night as His image."
  • "Between God and his servant there is no dissimilarity – recognize this to be true."
  • "Whatever has been created shall be destroyed; everyone shall perish, today or tomorrow."
  • "O Nanak, sing the Glorious Praises of the Lord, and give up all other entanglements."
  • "True realization of the actual nature of this material world, its perishable, transitory and illusory aspects best dawns on a person in suffering."
  • "The person who has given up his egoism by recognizing God as the creator, shall get deliverance; be sure of this truth, O my mind."
  • "One who vanquishes his ego and beholds the Lord as the Sole Doer of all things."
  • "Avarice and worldly love dare not touch me and pure divine knowledge fills me."
  • "O mother, I have been blessed with the wealth of God’s Name."
  • "That person has attained ‘Jivan Mukti’, knows this as the real truth, says Nanak."

Wishes

  • Wishing you a peaceful and reflective Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas!
  • May Guru Tegh Bahadur's teachings guide us towards courage and faith.
  • On this Martyrdom Day, let's honor Guru Tegh Bahadur's sacrifice and legacy.
  • Wishing you a day filled with spiritual growth and reflection.
  • May Guru Tegh Bahadur's message of protection and love inspire us all.
  • Warm wishes on Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas!
  • May the teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur guide us towards a path of righteousness.
  • Wishing you a day of peace, love, and spiritual growth.
  • Let's celebrate the life and legacy of Guru Tegh Bahadur on his Martyrdom Day.
  • May Guru Tegh Bahadur's sacrifice inspire us to stand up for what's right.
  • Wishing you a day filled with devotion, love, and kindness.
  • May Guru Tegh Bahadur's blessings be upon us all on this special day.

Messages

  • Guru Tegh Bahadur's sacrifice will always be remembered as a symbol of courage and faith.
  • Let's honor Guru Tegh Bahadur's legacy by spreading love, kindness, and compassion.
  • May Guru Tegh Bahadur's teachings guide us towards a brighter future.
  • Guru Tegh Bahadur's message of protection and love is a beacon of hope for all.
  • Let's celebrate Guru Tegh Bahadur's life and legacy on his Martyrdom Day.
  • May Guru Tegh Bahadur's blessings be upon us all on this special day.
  • Guru Tegh Bahadur's sacrifice is a reminder of the importance of standing up for what's right.
  • Let's strive to embody Guru Tegh Bahadur's values of courage, faith, and protection.
  • May Guru Tegh Bahadur's teachings inspire us to make a positive impact on the world.
  • Guru Tegh Bahadur's legacy is a testament to the power of faith and courage.
  • Let's honor Guru Tegh Bahadur's memory by spreading love, kindness, and compassion.
  • May Guru Tegh Bahadur's blessings guide us towards a path of righteousness.

Greetings and Celebrations

  • Happy Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas!
  • Warm greetings on Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day!
  • May Guru Tegh Bahadur's blessings be upon us all on this special day.
  • Let's celebrate Guru Tegh Bahadur's life and legacy on his Martyrdom Day.
  • Wishing you a peaceful and reflective Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas!
  • May Guru Tegh Bahadur's teachings guide us towards courage and faith.
  • Happy Martyrdom Day, Guru Tegh Bahadur!
  • Let's honor Guru Tegh Bahadur's sacrifice and legacy on his Martyrdom Day.
  • May Guru Tegh Bahadur's message of protection and love inspire us all.
  • Warm wishes on Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas!
  • May Guru Tegh Bahadur's blessings guide us towards a brighter future.
  • Let's celebrate the life and legacy of Guru Tegh Bahadur on his Martyrdom Day.

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Tags: 
Guru Tegh Bahadur birth anniversary
Guru Tegh Bahadur
Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti 2025
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