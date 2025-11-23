Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day 2025: Quotes, Wishes, and Messages
Nov 23, 2025, 14:57 IST
Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day, observed on November 24, is a significant occasion for Sikhs worldwide. The 9th Guru of Sikhs sacrificed his life on this day in 1675, leaving behind a legacy of courage, faith, and protection.
Guru Tegh Bahadur Quotes
- "Give up your head, but forsake not those whom you have undertaken to protect."
- "Sacrifice your life, but relinquish not your faith."
- "Consider the man, who meditates on God, day and night as His image."
- "Between God and his servant there is no dissimilarity – recognize this to be true."
- "Whatever has been created shall be destroyed; everyone shall perish, today or tomorrow."
- "O Nanak, sing the Glorious Praises of the Lord, and give up all other entanglements."
- "True realization of the actual nature of this material world, its perishable, transitory and illusory aspects best dawns on a person in suffering."
- "The person who has given up his egoism by recognizing God as the creator, shall get deliverance; be sure of this truth, O my mind."
- "One who vanquishes his ego and beholds the Lord as the Sole Doer of all things."
- "Avarice and worldly love dare not touch me and pure divine knowledge fills me."
- "O mother, I have been blessed with the wealth of God’s Name."
- "That person has attained ‘Jivan Mukti’, knows this as the real truth, says Nanak."
Wishes
- Wishing you a peaceful and reflective Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas!
- May Guru Tegh Bahadur's teachings guide us towards courage and faith.
- On this Martyrdom Day, let's honor Guru Tegh Bahadur's sacrifice and legacy.
- Wishing you a day filled with spiritual growth and reflection.
- May Guru Tegh Bahadur's message of protection and love inspire us all.
- Warm wishes on Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas!
- May the teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur guide us towards a path of righteousness.
- Wishing you a day of peace, love, and spiritual growth.
- Let's celebrate the life and legacy of Guru Tegh Bahadur on his Martyrdom Day.
- May Guru Tegh Bahadur's sacrifice inspire us to stand up for what's right.
- Wishing you a day filled with devotion, love, and kindness.
- May Guru Tegh Bahadur's blessings be upon us all on this special day.
Messages
- Guru Tegh Bahadur's sacrifice will always be remembered as a symbol of courage and faith.
- Let's honor Guru Tegh Bahadur's legacy by spreading love, kindness, and compassion.
- May Guru Tegh Bahadur's teachings guide us towards a brighter future.
- Guru Tegh Bahadur's message of protection and love is a beacon of hope for all.
- Let's celebrate Guru Tegh Bahadur's life and legacy on his Martyrdom Day.
- May Guru Tegh Bahadur's blessings be upon us all on this special day.
- Guru Tegh Bahadur's sacrifice is a reminder of the importance of standing up for what's right.
- Let's strive to embody Guru Tegh Bahadur's values of courage, faith, and protection.
- May Guru Tegh Bahadur's teachings inspire us to make a positive impact on the world.
- Guru Tegh Bahadur's legacy is a testament to the power of faith and courage.
- Let's honor Guru Tegh Bahadur's memory by spreading love, kindness, and compassion.
- May Guru Tegh Bahadur's blessings guide us towards a path of righteousness.
Greetings and Celebrations
- Happy Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas!
- Warm greetings on Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day!
- May Guru Tegh Bahadur's blessings be upon us all on this special day.
- Let's celebrate Guru Tegh Bahadur's life and legacy on his Martyrdom Day.
- Wishing you a peaceful and reflective Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas!
- May Guru Tegh Bahadur's teachings guide us towards courage and faith.
- Happy Martyrdom Day, Guru Tegh Bahadur!
- Let's honor Guru Tegh Bahadur's sacrifice and legacy on his Martyrdom Day.
- May Guru Tegh Bahadur's message of protection and love inspire us all.
- Warm wishes on Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas!
- May Guru Tegh Bahadur's blessings guide us towards a brighter future.
- Let's celebrate the life and legacy of Guru Tegh Bahadur on his Martyrdom Day.
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