Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day 2025: Quotes, Wishes, and Messages

Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day, observed on November 24, is a significant occasion for Sikhs worldwide. The 9th Guru of Sikhs sacrificed his life on this day in 1675, leaving behind a legacy of courage, faith, and protection.

Guru Tegh Bahadur Quotes

"Give up your head, but forsake not those whom you have undertaken to protect."

"Sacrifice your life, but relinquish not your faith."

"Consider the man, who meditates on God, day and night as His image."

"Between God and his servant there is no dissimilarity – recognize this to be true."

"Whatever has been created shall be destroyed; everyone shall perish, today or tomorrow."

"O Nanak, sing the Glorious Praises of the Lord, and give up all other entanglements."

"True realization of the actual nature of this material world, its perishable, transitory and illusory aspects best dawns on a person in suffering."

"The person who has given up his egoism by recognizing God as the creator, shall get deliverance; be sure of this truth, O my mind."

"One who vanquishes his ego and beholds the Lord as the Sole Doer of all things."

"Avarice and worldly love dare not touch me and pure divine knowledge fills me."

"O mother, I have been blessed with the wealth of God’s Name."

"That person has attained ‘Jivan Mukti’, knows this as the real truth, says Nanak."

Wishes

Wishing you a peaceful and reflective Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas!

May Guru Tegh Bahadur's teachings guide us towards courage and faith.

On this Martyrdom Day, let's honor Guru Tegh Bahadur's sacrifice and legacy.

Wishing you a day filled with spiritual growth and reflection.

May Guru Tegh Bahadur's message of protection and love inspire us all.

Warm wishes on Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas!

May the teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur guide us towards a path of righteousness.

Wishing you a day of peace, love, and spiritual growth.

Let's celebrate the life and legacy of Guru Tegh Bahadur on his Martyrdom Day.

May Guru Tegh Bahadur's sacrifice inspire us to stand up for what's right.

Wishing you a day filled with devotion, love, and kindness.

May Guru Tegh Bahadur's blessings be upon us all on this special day.

Messages

Guru Tegh Bahadur's sacrifice will always be remembered as a symbol of courage and faith.

Let's honor Guru Tegh Bahadur's legacy by spreading love, kindness, and compassion.

May Guru Tegh Bahadur's teachings guide us towards a brighter future.

Guru Tegh Bahadur's message of protection and love is a beacon of hope for all.

Let's celebrate Guru Tegh Bahadur's life and legacy on his Martyrdom Day.

May Guru Tegh Bahadur's blessings be upon us all on this special day.

Guru Tegh Bahadur's sacrifice is a reminder of the importance of standing up for what's right.

Let's strive to embody Guru Tegh Bahadur's values of courage, faith, and protection.

May Guru Tegh Bahadur's teachings inspire us to make a positive impact on the world.

Guru Tegh Bahadur's legacy is a testament to the power of faith and courage.

Let's honor Guru Tegh Bahadur's memory by spreading love, kindness, and compassion.

May Guru Tegh Bahadur's blessings guide us towards a path of righteousness.

Greetings and Celebrations