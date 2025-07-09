Guru Purnima 2025: Is it on July 10 or July 11? Here's What You Need to Know

There's been some uncertainty regarding the date of Guru Purnima 2025, with some people asking if it's either July 10 or July 11. As per the Hindu lunar calendar, Guru Purnima is on July 10, since the Purnima Tithi happens mostly on this date. Though the full moon extends to July 11 as well, the usual practice is to mark Guru Purnima on July 10, which is the right day.

Guru Purnima Meaning

Guru Purnima is a sacred celebration devoted to the worship of spiritual gurus, mentors, and teachers who lead us through the path of life. It's celebrated on the full moon day (Purnima) in the month of Ashadha and retains profound cultural and religious importance in Hinduism, Buddhism, and Jainism.

Date and Time

Purnima Tithi starts on July 10, 2025, at 1:36 AM

Purnima Tithi ends: July 11, 2025, at 2:06 AM

Moonrise: 11th July 2025, 7:19 PM

Celebrating Guru Purnima

To mark the celebration of Guru Purnima, the faithful can do the following:

Perform Guru Puja: Perform prayers and worship to your Guru or spiritual mentor

Rituals and prayers: Attend Satsang, sand spiritual lectures, and give flowers, sweets, and other offerings to your Guru

Fasting and contemplation: Fast as a token of veneration and think about the teachings imparted by your teachers

Charity donation: Donate to education or spiritual causes, and express gratitude to your teachers and mentors

Auspicious Yoga on Guru Purnima

Guru Purnima this year is all the more special with the emergence of Indra Yoga and Vaidhrithi Yoga. While Bhadra's shadow would be falling, its impact would be slightly reduced because of its location in the netherworld.

Guru Purnima Puja Vidhi

To celebrate Guru Purnima, do the following:

Wake up during Brahma Muhurta: Start the day with a bath and purify the temple at home.

Install Guru's statue: Position your Guru's statue on an altar and worship.

Offer prayers: Light a ghee lamp, offer white sandalwood, Akshat, flowers, sacred thread, fruits, and sweets.

Perform Aarti: Receive your Guru's blessings and perform Aarti.

Remedies for Guru Dosh: Wear yellow attire, be polite, and give yellow items or attire to your Guru.

Other Remedies

Recite Chant Brihaspati Beej Mantra: Read 'Om Gran Green Graun Sah Gurve Namah' 108 times.

Donate: Feed gram lentils, jaggery, or something else to a cow.

Worship Lord Vishnu and Dev Guru Brihaspati: Offer prayers on Thursday for their blessings.

Significance of Guru Purnima

Guru Purnima reminds us of how crucial the role of mentorship and guidance has been and is in our lives. It is a time to think about the role of our Gurus and thank them for their guidance and nurturing. Observing this festival will help us consolidate our relationship with our Gurus and ask for their blessings for a prosperous future.

By performing the Puja Vidhi and upayas, the devotees can utilize this holy moment to the fullest and obtain the blessings of their Gurus.

