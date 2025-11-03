Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: Holiday Declared in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh

With the festivals coming to an end in October, November too has many important holidays. One of them is Guru Nanak Jayanti, popularly called Prakash Utsav or Guru Purab, and it celebrates the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism. Guru Nanak Jayanti falls on November 5, 2025. It will be a public and school holiday in various states of India.

A Day of Spiritual Significance

Guru Nanak Jayanti is a very pious day, celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervor in Gurudhwaras all over. The day is marked with kirtans, langar, and processions that give an overall glimpse into the rich cultural heritage of Sikhism. Devotees throng the Gurudhwaras to pay homage to Guru Nanak Dev Ji, seeking spiritual guidance and enlightenment.

School Holiday in November 2025

In observance of Guru Nanak Jayanti, schools in several states, including Delhi, Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, and UP, will remain closed on November 5, 2025. This holiday allows students to participate in the celebrations and learn more about the significance of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's teachings. Apart from Guru Nanak Jayanti, November 2025 will see other significant holidays, including Uttarakhand Foundation Day on November 9, Children's Day on November 14, Jharkhand Foundation Day on November 15, and Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji on November 24.

List of 2025 November School Holidays

Here is a list of upcoming school holidays in November 2025:

November 5: Guru Nanak Jayanti

November 9: Uttarakhand Foundation Day

November 14: Children's Day

November 15: Jharkhand Foundation Day

November 24: Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji

Celebrating Guru Nanak Jayanti in Schools

Schools play a vital role in imparting the values and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji to students. On Guru Nanak Jayanti, schools can organize special assemblies, kirtan sessions, and discussions on the significance of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's teachings. This helps students develop a deeper understanding of Sikhism and its values, fostering a sense of spirituality and cultural awareness.

As Guru Nanak Jayanti approaches, preparations are underway to celebrate this significant occasion with great enthusiasm and devotion. Whether you're a student or a devotee, Guru Nanak Jayanti is an opportunity to reflect on the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji and strive for spiritual growth and self-improvement.

Also read: School Holiday November, 3: Check State-Wise School Holiday list!