Government Holidays in India 2026: Central Govt, Banks and Offices

The official holiday calendar for India in 2026 outlines a mix of mandatory and optional holidays observed across the country. According to government guidelines, 17 gazetted holidays are compulsorily observed by central government offices, public sector institutions, banks, and most educational establishments. Alongside these are over 30 restricted holidays, from which employees may choose a limited number based on personal, cultural, or religious preferences.

The holiday list reflects India’s diversity, covering national events, major religious festivals, and culturally significant occasions. It is important to note that certain Islamic festivals are marked as tentative, as their dates depend on the sighting of the moon.

List of Gazetted Holidays in 2026

On gazetted holidays, government offices, schools, and banks remain closed nationwide. Key holidays scheduled for 2026 include:

January 26 (Monday): Republic Day

March 4 (Wednesday): Holi

March 21 (Saturday): Id-ul-Fitr (tentative)

March 26 (Thursday): Rama Navami

March 31 (Tuesday): Mahavir Jayanti

April 3 (Friday): Good Friday

May 1 (Friday): Buddha Purnima

May 27 (Wednesday): Id-ul-Zuha / Bakrid (tentative)

June 26 (Friday): Muharram (tentative)

August 15 (Saturday): Independence Day

August 26 (Wednesday): Milad-un-Nabi (tentative)

September 4 (Friday): Janmashtami

October 2 (Friday): Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

October 20 (Tuesday): Dussehra

November 8 (Sunday): Diwali

November 24 (Tuesday): Guru Nanak Jayanti

December 25 (Friday): Christmas

Restricted Holidays for Optional Observance

Restricted holidays are not mandatory closures. Employees are usually permitted to select up to two holidays from this list during the year, depending on departmental rules:

January 1: New Year’s Day

January 14: Pongal / Makar Sankranti

February 15: Maha Shivaratri

March 19: Ugadi / Gudi Padwa

April 14: Vaisakhi / Ambedkar Jayanti

August 28: Raksha Bandhan

October 18–19: Durga Puja (Maha Saptami and Maha Ashtami)

November 9: Govardhan Puja

November 11: Bhai Dooj

November 15: Chhath Puja

Tips for Holiday Planning in 2026

Those looking to organise vacations or extended breaks can make the most of long weekends by aligning leave plans with major holidays such as Republic Day, Independence Day, and Diwali. Since holiday observance can vary from state to state, it is advisable to check state-specific notifications.

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