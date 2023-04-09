In a piece of good news for devotees heading to Shirdi temple, the night landing facility at Shirdi Airport in Maharashtra became operational for the first time on Saturday.

The Shirdi Airport received approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for a night landing in February this year. As per reports in AIR, the first flight of Indigo Airlines from New Delhi with 211 passengers onboard landed at Shirdi Airport at 8.10 pm Saturday. The same aircraft took off from the airport for Delhi at 9 pm.

As per airport sources after the testing of night landing regular service is expected to begin within the next 15-20 days and this will make it easy for passengers visiting Shirdi to complete their Shirdi trip in one single day and save time and avoid the hassle.

