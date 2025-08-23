Good News for EVs: You Don’t Have to Pay Tolls on These Key Highways

In a bid to promote green mobility, the Maharashtra government has announced that electric vehicles (EVs) will be exempt from paying tolls on major highways, including the Atal Setu, Mumbai-Pune Expressway, and Samruddhi Mahamarg.

The move, effective from August 23, 2025, is aimed at making eco-friendly travel more attractive and affordable for citizens.

The decision, taken by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis along with Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, underscores the State’s focus on sustainable mobility.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnayak explained that the exemption is intended to encourage more people to shift to electric vehicles, thereby reducing emissions and cutting dependence on fossil fuels.

According to the notification issued under the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Tax Act, 1958, all categories of electric four-wheelers (M1, Transport and Non-Transport) and e-buses (M3, M4) – operated by both State transport undertakings and private operators – will not have to pay toll.

The order, which came into force at midnight on August 23, 2025, ensures that EVs crossing toll plazas on these routes are not charged.

Beyond the Atal Setu, Mumbai-Pune Expressway, and Samruddhi Mahamarg, EV owners will also be exempt from toll at several other identified points across Maharashtra.

With this decision, the State aims to ease the financial burden on those opting for electric vehicles while sending a strong signal in support of sustainable transport.