Good Friday Holidays 2025: 8 Beach and Hill station destinations to not miss!

Good Friday is a great time to take a short break and visit nearby places. Whether you are seeking a peaceful escape, a cultural outing, or an adventure trip, here are eight great vacation spots that are easily reachable and perfect for a wonderful holiday.

Mahabaleshwar – Scenic Hill Station

Mahabaleshwar, one of the most visited hill stations in Maharashtra, is famous for its panoramic views, strawberry fields, and peaceful temples. It's an ideal place for a family vacation or a romantic escape. Some of the best things about Mahabaleshwar are:

Arthur's Seat: A scenic spot that provides breathtaking views of the hills around

Venna Lake: A beautiful lake that provides boating and other activities

Mapro Garden: A garden famous for its strawberry farms and other tourist attractions

Pratapgad Fort: An ancient fort with panoramic views of the surrounding hills

Munnar – Lush Tea Plantations and Cool Weather

For a hill station holiday, Munnar in Kerala is heaven on earth - rolling tea estates, mist-covered hills, and a cool climate. It's the perfect place to relax and get close to nature. A few of the best things in Munnar are:

Tea Museum: A museum displaying the history and production of tea in Munnar

Eravikulam National Park: A conservation area housing the endangered Nilgiri tahr

Mattupetty Dam: A picturesque dam that provides breathtaking views of the surrounding hills

Peaceful churches: Munnar has some very pretty churches that provide a calming environment

Coorg – Nature Lover's Paradise

Coorg, which is situated in the Western Ghats, is a paradise for nature enthusiasts. Famous for its coffee estates, waterfalls, and misty scenery, it's an excellent place to take a rejuvenating break. Some of the features of Coorg are:

Abbey Falls: A beautiful waterfall that is nestled among greenery

Dubare Elephant Camp: An elephant safari and other activities are offered at the camp

Raja's Seat: A scenic spot that provides breathtaking views of the surrounding hills

Local Kodava cuisine: Coorg is famous for its distinctive cuisine, which is a combination of traditional and contemporary flavours

Pondicherry – French Charm and Serenity

Pondicherry, with its French colonial history and serene beaches, is a quiet retreat for Good Friday. The spiritual ambience of the town and the peaceful environment make it an ideal place for relaxation and contemplation. Some of the top attractions of Pondicherry are:

Auroville: A universal town that reflects spirituality and sustainability

Promenade Beach: A scenic beach with breathtaking views of the Bay of Bengal

French Quarter: A quaint neighbourhood with French colonial architecture

Immaculate Conception Cathedral: A beautiful church that showcases Pondicherry's rich history

Goa – Beaches and Spirituality

Goa is a top pick for Good Friday, offering a unique blend of relaxation and cultural significance. Known for its stunning beaches and vibrant nightlife, Goa also holds special Good Friday processions and church services that are worth experiencing. Visitors can enjoy the beautiful beaches, try local cuisine, and participate in the Good Friday festivities.

Jaipur – A Cultural Extravaganza

Jaipur, the Pink City, is ideal for history and culture lovers. Its imposing forts, palaces, and bustling markets give one a glimpse into the rich heritage of Rajasthan. Some of the best things to do in Jaipur are:

Amber Fort: A breathtaking fort that gives a glimpse into Rajasthan's rich past and architecture

Hawa Mahal: A lovely palace that is famous for its intricate architecture

City Palace: A palace that reflects Jaipur's rich history and culture

Local handicrafts: Jaipur boasts all sorts of colourful markets selling a variety of handicrafts

Ooty – Queen of Hill Stations

Ooty, the favourite hill station in Tamil Nadu, is renowned for its scenic beauty, tea plantations, and pleasant climate. Ooty's highlights include:

Botanical Gardens: A serene garden featuring an array of plants and flowers

Doddabetta Peak: The tallest peak in the Nilgiris, featuring breathtaking views

Ooty Lake: A scenic lake that provides boating facilities and more

Coonoor Tea Factory: A factory that features tea manufacturing

Shillong – Scotland of the East

Shillong, which is the capital city of Meghalaya, is famous for its natural beauty, waterfalls, and pleasant weather. Shillong's top attractions are:

Umiam Lake: A scenic lake that is great for boating and other activities

Elephant Falls: A beautiful waterfall, which is set amidst dense greenery

Don Bosco Museum: A museum that reflects on the history and culture of Meghalaya

These are the perfect spots for relaxation, culture, and adventure, thus ideal for an unforgettable Good Friday holiday. Be it a tranquil retreat or a fun-filled escape, there's something for everyone.

Also read: Gold Prices Today, April 17: Rates Surge to Rs 98,100 Per 10 Grams – Record Breaking