Good Friday Holidays 2025: 8 Beach and Hill station destinations to not miss!
Good Friday is a great time to take a short break and visit nearby places. Whether you are seeking a peaceful escape, a cultural outing, or an adventure trip, here are eight great vacation spots that are easily reachable and perfect for a wonderful holiday.
Mahabaleshwar – Scenic Hill Station
Mahabaleshwar, one of the most visited hill stations in Maharashtra, is famous for its panoramic views, strawberry fields, and peaceful temples. It's an ideal place for a family vacation or a romantic escape. Some of the best things about Mahabaleshwar are:
- Arthur's Seat: A scenic spot that provides breathtaking views of the hills around
- Venna Lake: A beautiful lake that provides boating and other activities
- Mapro Garden: A garden famous for its strawberry farms and other tourist attractions
- Pratapgad Fort: An ancient fort with panoramic views of the surrounding hills
Munnar – Lush Tea Plantations and Cool Weather
For a hill station holiday, Munnar in Kerala is heaven on earth - rolling tea estates, mist-covered hills, and a cool climate. It's the perfect place to relax and get close to nature. A few of the best things in Munnar are:
- Tea Museum: A museum displaying the history and production of tea in Munnar
- Eravikulam National Park: A conservation area housing the endangered Nilgiri tahr
- Mattupetty Dam: A picturesque dam that provides breathtaking views of the surrounding hills
- Peaceful churches: Munnar has some very pretty churches that provide a calming environment
Coorg – Nature Lover's Paradise
Coorg, which is situated in the Western Ghats, is a paradise for nature enthusiasts. Famous for its coffee estates, waterfalls, and misty scenery, it's an excellent place to take a rejuvenating break. Some of the features of Coorg are:
- Abbey Falls: A beautiful waterfall that is nestled among greenery
- Dubare Elephant Camp: An elephant safari and other activities are offered at the camp
- Raja's Seat: A scenic spot that provides breathtaking views of the surrounding hills
- Local Kodava cuisine: Coorg is famous for its distinctive cuisine, which is a combination of traditional and contemporary flavours
Pondicherry – French Charm and Serenity
Pondicherry, with its French colonial history and serene beaches, is a quiet retreat for Good Friday. The spiritual ambience of the town and the peaceful environment make it an ideal place for relaxation and contemplation. Some of the top attractions of Pondicherry are:
- Auroville: A universal town that reflects spirituality and sustainability
- Promenade Beach: A scenic beach with breathtaking views of the Bay of Bengal
- French Quarter: A quaint neighbourhood with French colonial architecture
- Immaculate Conception Cathedral: A beautiful church that showcases Pondicherry's rich history
Goa – Beaches and Spirituality
Goa is a top pick for Good Friday, offering a unique blend of relaxation and cultural significance. Known for its stunning beaches and vibrant nightlife, Goa also holds special Good Friday processions and church services that are worth experiencing. Visitors can enjoy the beautiful beaches, try local cuisine, and participate in the Good Friday festivities.
Jaipur – A Cultural Extravaganza
Jaipur, the Pink City, is ideal for history and culture lovers. Its imposing forts, palaces, and bustling markets give one a glimpse into the rich heritage of Rajasthan. Some of the best things to do in Jaipur are:
- Amber Fort: A breathtaking fort that gives a glimpse into Rajasthan's rich past and architecture
- Hawa Mahal: A lovely palace that is famous for its intricate architecture
- City Palace: A palace that reflects Jaipur's rich history and culture
- Local handicrafts: Jaipur boasts all sorts of colourful markets selling a variety of handicrafts
Ooty – Queen of Hill Stations
Ooty, the favourite hill station in Tamil Nadu, is renowned for its scenic beauty, tea plantations, and pleasant climate. Ooty's highlights include:
- Botanical Gardens: A serene garden featuring an array of plants and flowers
- Doddabetta Peak: The tallest peak in the Nilgiris, featuring breathtaking views
- Ooty Lake: A scenic lake that provides boating facilities and more
- Coonoor Tea Factory: A factory that features tea manufacturing
Shillong – Scotland of the East
Shillong, which is the capital city of Meghalaya, is famous for its natural beauty, waterfalls, and pleasant weather. Shillong's top attractions are:
- Umiam Lake: A scenic lake that is great for boating and other activities
- Elephant Falls: A beautiful waterfall, which is set amidst dense greenery
- Don Bosco Museum: A museum that reflects on the history and culture of Meghalaya
These are the perfect spots for relaxation, culture, and adventure, thus ideal for an unforgettable Good Friday holiday. Be it a tranquil retreat or a fun-filled escape, there's something for everyone.
