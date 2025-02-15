Gold Rates Drop Across India on Feb 15 – Check Today’s Prices in Your City

In a major relief for buyers, gold prices in India, which had been on a continuous rise for the past few days, witnessed a significant decline today (February 15). After reaching all-time highs, the prices of the yellow metal have dropped sharply, bringing optimism to gold buyers.

Gold rates are influenced by various international factors, including inflation, fluctuations in global prices, central bank gold reserves, interest rate changes, and the dynamics of the jewelry market. This article provides a detailed update on today's gold prices across different regions.

Gold Prices in Telugu States

In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, including key cities like Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, and Proddatur, the price of 22-carat gold per 10 grams stands at ₹78,900, while 24-carat gold is priced at ₹86,070. Compared to yesterday, prices have dropped by ₹1,000 and ₹1,090, respectively.

Gold Prices in Other Regions

Delhi: In the national capital, the price of 24-carat gold per 10 grams is ₹86,220, while 22-carat gold is priced at ₹79,050. This marks a decline of ₹1,000 and ₹1,090, respectively, from the previous day.

Chennai: The gold rates in Chennai are similar to those in Telugu states, with 22-carat gold priced at ₹78,900 and 24-carat gold at ₹86,070, reflecting a drop of ₹1,000 and ₹1,090.

Bengaluru & Mumbai: The gold prices in these cities remain consistent with those in Chennai and other major regions.

Silver Prices Remain Steady

Unlike gold, silver prices have remained stable across the country. The current rate per kilogram of silver stands at ₹1,08,000 in Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, while in Delhi, it is priced at ₹1,00,500.