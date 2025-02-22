Gold Rate Today, February 22: Check Prices in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, and Other Cities

The price of 24-carat gold saw a marginal dip of Rs 10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams trading at Rs 87,740, according to GoodReturns. Similarly, silver prices declined by Rs 100, bringing the cost of one kilogram to Rs 1,00,300.

Gold Prices Across Major Cities

The 22-carat gold price also declined by Rs 10, with ten grams priced at Rs 80,240.

Mumbai: 24-carat gold at Rs 87,740 per 10 grams; 22-carat gold at Rs 80,240

Kolkata: 24-carat gold at Rs 87,540 per 10 grams; 22-carat gold at Rs 80,240

Chennai: 24-carat gold at Rs 87,540 per 10 grams; 22-carat gold at Rs 80,240

Hyderabad: 24-carat gold at Rs 88,110 per 10 grams; 22-carat gold at Rs 80,240

Delhi: 24-carat gold at Rs 87,540 per 10 grams; 22-carat gold at Rs 80,290

Silver Prices in Major Cities

The price of one kilogram of silver stood at Rs 1,00,300 in cities like Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Mumbai, while Chennai recorded a higher price at Rs 1,07,800 per kg.

Global Gold Market Trends

On the international market, gold prices eased on Friday as investors booked profits following a record-high rally. Despite the slight dip, gold remained on track for its eighth consecutive weekly gain, driven by strong safe-haven demand amid uncertainties over US President Donald Trump's tariff policies.

Spot Gold: Down 0.1% to $2,939.63 per ounce as of 02:24 a.m. ET (1924 GMT)

Gold Futures: Settled 0.1% lower at $2,953.20 per ounce

Spot Silver: Declined 0.9% to $32.64 per ounce

Palladium: Dropped 0.7% to $970.45 per ounce

Platinum: Fell 1.1% to $967.40 per ounce, eyeing a weekly decline

Gold’s price surge over the week was attributed to increasing global economic uncertainties, prompting investors to turn to the precious metal as a safe-haven asset. Silver and palladium also registered weekly gains, while platinum faced downward pressure.