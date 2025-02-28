Gold Rate Today, Feb 28: Gold Prices Decline in India – Check Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai & More

Gold prices continued their downward trend on Friday, February 28, with market experts predicting a volatile week ahead for both gold and silver. In India, 22-karat gold dropped by Rs 500, trading at Rs 79,600 per 10 grams, while 24-karat gold was recorded at Rs 86,840 per 10 grams, reflecting a decline of Rs 540 from the previous day.

Gold Price Decline Across Categories

The dip in gold prices affected all purity levels:

24-karat gold: Priced at Rs 8,684 per gram, down by Rs 54.

Priced at Rs 8,684 per gram, down by Rs 54. 22-karat gold: Priced at Rs 7,960 per gram, down by Rs 50.

Priced at Rs 7,960 per gram, down by Rs 50. 18-karat gold (999 purity): Priced at Rs 6,513 per gram, down by Rs 41.

Key Factors Affecting Gold Prices

Gold prices fluctuate due to various domestic and global factors, including:

Variations in international demand

Changes in interest rates

Exchange rate fluctuations, particularly the US dollar to INR

Government regulations and policies

Significant geopolitical and economic developments

Gold Rates in Major Indian Cities

Gold Prices in Delhi and Noida

The price of 22-karat gold stood at Rs 7,975 per gram, while 24-karat gold was priced at Rs 8,699 per gram.

Gold Prices in Chennai

In Chennai, 22-karat gold was recorded at Rs 7,960 per gram, while 24-karat gold stood at Rs 8,684 per gram.

Gold Prices in Bangalore

Bangalore recorded 22-karat gold at Rs 7,960 per gram and 24-karat gold at Rs 8,684 per gram.

Gold Prices in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 22-karat gold was priced at Rs 7,960 per gram, while 24-karat gold was at Rs 8,684 per gram.

Gold Prices in Hyderabad

Hyderabad saw gold rates of Rs 7,960 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 8,684 per gram for 24-karat gold.

Gold Prices in Kolkata

Gold prices in Kolkata were recorded at Rs 7,960 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 8,684 per gram for 24-karat gold.

Gold Prices in Ahmedabad

In Ahmedabad, 22-karat gold was priced slightly higher at Rs 7,965 per gram, while 24-karat gold was Rs 8,689 per gram.

Gold Prices in Patna

Patna recorded gold prices of Rs 7,965 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 8,689 per gram for 24-karat gold.

Market Outlook

With ongoing economic uncertainties and fluctuating gold prices, investors and consumers should closely monitor market trends before making purchasing decisions.