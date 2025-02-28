Gold Rate Today, Feb 28: Gold Prices Decline in India – Check Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai & More
Gold prices continued their downward trend on Friday, February 28, with market experts predicting a volatile week ahead for both gold and silver. In India, 22-karat gold dropped by Rs 500, trading at Rs 79,600 per 10 grams, while 24-karat gold was recorded at Rs 86,840 per 10 grams, reflecting a decline of Rs 540 from the previous day.
Gold Price Decline Across Categories
The dip in gold prices affected all purity levels:
- 24-karat gold: Priced at Rs 8,684 per gram, down by Rs 54.
- 22-karat gold: Priced at Rs 7,960 per gram, down by Rs 50.
- 18-karat gold (999 purity): Priced at Rs 6,513 per gram, down by Rs 41.
Key Factors Affecting Gold Prices
Gold prices fluctuate due to various domestic and global factors, including:
- Variations in international demand
- Changes in interest rates
- Exchange rate fluctuations, particularly the US dollar to INR
- Government regulations and policies
- Significant geopolitical and economic developments
Gold Rates in Major Indian Cities
Gold Prices in Delhi and Noida
- The price of 22-karat gold stood at Rs 7,975 per gram, while 24-karat gold was priced at Rs 8,699 per gram.
Gold Prices in Chennai
- In Chennai, 22-karat gold was recorded at Rs 7,960 per gram, while 24-karat gold stood at Rs 8,684 per gram.
Gold Prices in Bangalore
- Bangalore recorded 22-karat gold at Rs 7,960 per gram and 24-karat gold at Rs 8,684 per gram.
Gold Prices in Mumbai
- In Mumbai, 22-karat gold was priced at Rs 7,960 per gram, while 24-karat gold was at Rs 8,684 per gram.
Gold Prices in Hyderabad
- Hyderabad saw gold rates of Rs 7,960 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 8,684 per gram for 24-karat gold.
Gold Prices in Kolkata
- Gold prices in Kolkata were recorded at Rs 7,960 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 8,684 per gram for 24-karat gold.
Gold Prices in Ahmedabad
- In Ahmedabad, 22-karat gold was priced slightly higher at Rs 7,965 per gram, while 24-karat gold was Rs 8,689 per gram.
Gold Prices in Patna
- Patna recorded gold prices of Rs 7,965 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 8,689 per gram for 24-karat gold.
Market Outlook
With ongoing economic uncertainties and fluctuating gold prices, investors and consumers should closely monitor market trends before making purchasing decisions.