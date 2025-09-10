Gold and Silver Prices Today, Sep 10: Latest Prices in Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi & Mumbai

Recently, investors have been moving increasingly towards commodities that provide consistent returns. As a part of this, rate fluctuations in gold have come into the limelight. Experts say that these variations are a part of a bigger push and pull in the international commodity market.

Gold prices, which have been rising steeply over the last few days, hit new highs on Wednesday. Let's see the current gold and silver prices today, September 10, in some of the important cities of the country.

Gold Rates Today (10 Grams)

Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntur, Praduturu, Bengaluru, Mumbai

22 Carats: ₹1,01,300 (↑ ₹200)

24 Carats: ₹1,10,509 (↑ ₹219)

Chennai

22 Carats: ₹1,01,500

24 Carats: ₹1,10,730

New Delhi

22 Carats: ₹1,01,450 (↓ ₹200)

24 Carats: ₹1,10,660 (↓ ₹219)

Gold Rates in Other Cities

Pune: 24K Gold ₹1,12,501.40 per 10 grams, 22K Gold ₹1,03,529.12 per 10 grams (rates may vary)

Kolkata: 24K Gold ₹1,15,946.90 per 10 grams, 22K Gold rate not available (rates may vary)

Vadodara: 24K Gold ₹1,15,946.90 per 10 grams (some sources indicate ₹11,056 per gram), 22K Gold ₹10,135 per gram

Jaipur: 24K Gold ₹7,610 per gram, 22K Gold ₹7,146 per gram (older rates, actual prices might differ)

Lucknow: 24K Gold ₹7,596 per gram, 22K Gold rate not available (older rates, actual prices might differ)

Silver Rate Today

India

Silver per kg: ₹1,40,000 (No change)

With these changes, gold remains a favorite investment choice, although daily price fluctuations depict the market's dynamic nature. Investors are closely monitoring these trends to make timely decisions.

Disclaimer: Gold and silver prices mentioned here are based on prevailing market trends and sourced from industry estimates/exchanges. Rates may vary across cities and jewellers. Readers are advised to verify current prices with their local bullion market or trusted jeweller before making any purchase or investment decisions. This information is for general reference only and does not constitute financial advice.

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