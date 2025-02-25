Gold and Silver Prices Today, February 25: Modest Rise in Chennai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad

Gold prices in India witnessed a slight increase on Tuesday. The cost of 24-carat gold stands at Rs. 8,805.3 per gram, marking an increase of Rs. 120.0. Meanwhile, the price of 22-carat gold has risen to Rs. 8,072.3 per gram, reflecting a gain of Rs. 110.0.

Over the past week, 24-carat gold prices have fluctuated by -0.92%, while the monthly change stands at -6.09%.

Silver Prices in India

The price of silver in India today is Rs. 1,04,200.0 per kg, experiencing a Rs. 700.0 per kg increase from the previous day.

Gold Rates in Major South Indian Cities

Top Five Cities for Gold Rates

Chennai: Gold price today is Rs. 87,901.0 per 10 grams. Yesterday’s rate was Rs. 87,791.0 per 10 grams, while last week’s price was Rs. 86,981.0 per 10 grams.

Bangalore: Gold price today is Rs. 87,895.0 per 10 grams. Yesterday’s rate was Rs. 87,785.0 per 10 grams, while last week’s price was Rs. 86,975.0 per 10 grams.

Hyderabad: Gold price today is Rs. 87,909.0 per 10 grams. Yesterday’s rate was Rs. 87,799.0 per 10 grams, while last week’s price was Rs. 86,989.0 per 10 grams.

Visakhapatnam: Gold price today is Rs. 87,917.0 per 10 grams. Yesterday’s rate was Rs. 87,807.0 per 10 grams, while last week’s price was Rs. 86,997.0 per 10 grams.

Vijayawada: Gold price today is Rs. 87,915.0 per 10 grams. Yesterday’s rate was Rs. 87,805.0 per 10 grams, while last week’s price was Rs. 86,995.0 per 10 grams.