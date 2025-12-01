Gita Jayanti 2025: Ekadashi Puja Vidhi, Timings, Quotes and Slokas!

Gita Jayanti is one of the most revered days in Hindu tradition, as it commemorates the divine revelation of the Bhagavad Gita. It is observed every year on Mokshada Ekadashi during the Shukla Paksha of Margashirsha month. In 2025, Gita Jayanti will be celebrated on Monday, December 1.

According to the scriptures, Lord Krishna enlightened Arjuna with the eternal wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita on the battlefield of Kurukshetra. These teachings not only guided Arjuna to perform his duty without fear but also became a universal message for humanity. The Bhagavad Gita emphasizes righteousness, selfless action, devotion, peace, and spiritual wisdom.

Why Gita Jayanti is Celebrated

This day symbolizes:

The birth of divine knowledge

Victory of truth and dharma

Importance of selfless karma and inner clarity

Realization of the immortal soul

It inspires every individual to stay committed to duty, rise above desires, and walk the path of righteousness.

How Gita Jayanti is Observed

Devotees across the world celebrate the day by:

Reciting the Bhagavad Gita

Attending satsangs and spiritual discourses

Fasting on Mokshada Ekadashi

Offering prayers to Lord Krishna

Performing charity and good deeds

Schools, temples, and spiritual institutions organize Gita chanting competitions, especially to help children understand the timeless teachings.

7 Powerful Slokas from Bhagavad Gita with Meanings

1. कर्मण्येवाधिकारस्ते मा फलेषु कदाचन

Karmanyeva adhikaraste ma phaleshu kadachana

Meaning:

One has a right to perform duty, but never to the fruit of actions. Detachment from results leads to peace and clarity.

2. त्यक्त्वा कर्मफलासङ्गं नित्यतृप्तो निराश्रयः

Tyaktva karma phala sangam nitya-tripto niraashrayah

Meaning:

By abandoning attachment to results, one attains everlasting satisfaction and inner freedom.

3. ज्ञानम् लब्ध्वा परां शान्तिम्

Jnanam labdhva param shantim

Meaning:

A person who gains spiritual knowledge achieves supreme peace.

4. आत्मौपम्येन सर्वत्र समं पश्यति योऽर्जुन

Atmaupamyena sarvatra samam pashyati yo Arjuna

Meaning:

One who sees all beings with equality and compassion attains the highest state of harmony.

5. ईश्वरः सर्वभूतानां हृद्देशेऽर्जुन तिष्ठति

Ishvarah sarva-bhutanam hrideshe Arjuna tishthati

Meaning:

The Supreme Lord resides in the hearts of all living beings, guiding them like a charioteer.

6. उद्धरेदात्मनाऽऽत्मानं नाऽऽत्मानमवसादयेत्

Uddhared atmanatmanam naatmanam avasaadayet

Meaning:

Elevate yourself through your own inner strength. Do not degrade yourself. The mind can be the greatest friend or the worst enemy.

7. काम एष क्रोध एष रजोगुणसमुद्भवः

Kama esha krodha esha rajoguna samudbhavah

Meaning:

Desires lead to anger and delusion. Self-control brings stability and wisdom.

Inspirational Gita Jayanti Wishes and Quotes

May the eternal message of the Gita lead you towards righteousness, wisdom, and inner peace. Warm wishes on Gita Jayanti.

May Lord Krishna’s teachings strengthen your heart and guide you on the right path throughout life.

The Gita teaches us that devotion, knowledge, and action in balance form the foundation of life. Happy Gita Jayanti.

Perform your duties with honesty. Leave the results in divine hands. This is the true essence of life.

Let go of ignorance and move toward the light of knowledge. Wishing you a blessed Gita Jayanti filled with positivity.

The soul is eternal and fearless. Embrace wisdom and rise above fear and confusion.

May every decision you make be filled with clarity and courage, as taught in the Gita.

Conclusion

Gita Jayanti is more than a religious festival; it is a reminder that the ultimate goal of life is self-realization. The teachings of Bhagavad Gita remain relevant even today, guiding humanity toward duty, truth, devotion, and peace. On this sacred day, let us dedicate ourselves to righteousness and practice the values Lord Krishna taught us thousands of years ago.

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