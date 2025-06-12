"Ganpati Bappa Saved Me"- Air India Passenger Bhoomi Chauhan Who Luckily Missed Ahmedabad Flight

In the Ahmedabad disaster of Air India Flight AI171, a female passenger who was scheduled to go to London thanks her tight escape after missing the flight by ten minutes because she was caught in heavy traffic.

Bhoomi Chauhan, a passenger, expressed in an interview that she was "devastated" to learn about the plane crash. Speaking in a choked voice, she described her current state of affairs, saying that she was practically shaking and that she was horrified to learn of the deaths. It was hard for her to speak. When asked how she felt at the time of the plane accident, she responded that she felt "lucky" that God had intervened to save her life.

Bhoomi Chauhan disclosed that she is incredibly appreciative of God and that she was saved by her Ganpati Bappa. She claimed that after two years, she traveled to India for a vacation from London, where her husband resides.

She would take a solo flight back to London. She said she had to go home because she couldn't make it to the on-time flight.