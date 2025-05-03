Ganga Saptami 2025: Date, Significance, Ganga Chalisa and Rituals of the Auspicious Day

Ganga Saptami, an important Hindu festival, celebrates the day when the sacred Ganga river came down to the Earth. Based on the Vedic calendar, this festival is celebrated on the seventh day of the bright half of the Vaishakh month. Ganga Saptami will be celebrated on May 3rd, 2025.

Significance of Ganga Saptami

On this day, pilgrims take a sacred bath in the Ganga River, considering that it cleanses their sins and brings peace to their souls. The Ganga River is considered sacred for its cleansing nature, and a bath in it on Ganga Saptami is especially considered auspicious. After a dip, pilgrims worship Mother Ganga, read prayers, and perform rituals to obtain her blessings.

Benefits of Reciting Ganga Chalisa

Chanting the Ganga Chalisa during Ganga Saptami is said to bring peace of mind, prosperity, and happiness. The Ganga Chalisa is a prayer hymn that extols the glory of the Ganga river and requests her blessings. People chant it to achieve spiritual growth and overcome the problems of life.

Ganga Saptami 2025 Date and Time

As per the Vedic calendar, Ganga Saptami will be celebrated on May 3rd, 2025. The ideal time for worshiping and performing rituals will start at 7:51 AM on May 3rd and will end at 7:18 AM on May 4th.

Preventing Gaffes on Ganga Saptami

To gain the maximum spiritual benefit of Ganga Saptami, certain errors should be avoided by devotees. While bathing in the Ganga River, one must face the direction of the river current or the sun and keep thought and action pure. One must also refrain from throwing garbage or unclean items into the river. One must not forget to chant the Ganga Stotra and Ganga Aarti while bathing in the river.

Ganga Chalisa:

गंगा चालीसा

दोहा

जय जय जय जग पावनी, जयति देवसरि गंग।

जय शिव जटा निवासिनी, अनुपम तुंग तरंग॥

चौपाई

जय जय जननी हरण अघ खानी।

आनंद करनि गंग महारानी॥

जय भगीरथी सुरसरि माता।

कलिमल मूल दलनि विख्याता॥

जय जय जहानु सुता अघ हनानी।

भीष्म की माता जगा जननी॥

धवल कमल दल मम तनु साजे।

लखि शत शरद चंद्र छवि लाजे॥

वाहन मकर विमल शुचि सोहै।

अमिय कलश कर लखि मन मोहै॥

जड़ित रत्न कंचन आभूषण।

हिय मणि हर, हरणितम दूषण॥

जग पावनि त्रय ताप नसावनि।

तरल तरंग तंग मन भावनि॥

जो गणपति अति पूज्य प्रधाना।

तिहूं ते प्रथम गंगा स्नाना॥

ब्रह्म कमंडल वासिनी देवी।

श्री प्रभु पद पंकज सुख सेवि॥

साठि सहस्त्र सागर सुत तारयो।

गंगा सागर तीरथ धरयो॥

अगम तरंग उठ्यो मन भावन।

लखि तीरथ हरिद्वार सुहावन॥

तीरथ राज प्रयाग अक्षैवट।

धरयौ मातु पुनि काशी करवट॥

धनि धनि सुरसरि स्वर्ग की सीढी।

तारणि अमित पितु पद पिढ।

भागीरथ तप कियो अपारा।

दियो ब्रह्म तव सुरसरि धारा।

जब जग जननी चल्यो हहराई।

शम्भु जाटा महं रह्यो समाई॥

वर्ष पर्यंत गंग महारानी।

रहीं शम्भू के जटा भुलानी॥

पुनि भागीरथी शंभुहिं ध्यायó।

तब इक बूंद जटा से पायó।

ताते मातु भइ त्रय धारा।

मृत्यु लोक, नाभ, अरु पातारा।

गईं पाताल प्रभावति नामा।

मन्दाकिनी गई गगन ललाम।

मृत्यु लोक जाह्नवी सुहावनि।

कलिमल हरणि अगम जग पावनि।

धनि मइया तब महिमा भारी।

धर्मं धुरी कलि कलुष कुठारी।

मातु प्रभवति धनि मंदाकिनी।

धनि सुरसरित सकल भयनासिनी।

पान करत निर्मल गंगा जल।

पावत मन इच्छित अनंत फल।

पूर्व जन्म पुण्य जब जागत।

तबहीं ध्यान गंगा महं लागत।

जई पगु सुरसरी हेतु उठावही।

तई जगि अश्वमेघ फल पावहि॥

महा पतित जिन काहू न तारे।

तिन तारे इक नाम तिहारे।

शत योजनहू से जो ध्यावहिं।

निशचाई विष्णु लोक पद पावहिं।

नाम भजत अगणित अघ नाशै।

विमल ज्ञान बल बुद्धि प्रकाशै।

जिमी धन मूल धर्मं अरु दाना।

धर्मं मूल गंगाजल पाना।

तब गुण गुणन करत दुख भाजत।

गृह गृह सम्पति सुमति विराजत।

गंगाहि नेम सहित नित ध्यावत।

दुर्जनहुँ सज्जन पद पावत।

बुद्दिहिन विद्या बल पावै।

रोगी रोग मुक्त ह्वै जावै।

गंगा गंगा जो नर कहहीं।

भूखे नंगे कबहु न रहहि।

निकसत ही मुख गंगा माई।

श्रवण दाबी यम चलहिं पराई॥

महाँ अधिन अधमन कहँ तारें।

भए नर्क के बंद किवारें॥

जो नर जपै गंग शत नामा।

सकल सिद्धि पूरण ह्वै कामा॥

सब सुख भोग परम पद पावहिं।

आवागमन रहित ह्वै जावहीं॥

धनि मइया सुरसरि सुख दैनी।

धनि धनि तीरथ राज त्रिवेणी॥

कंकरा ग्राम ऋषि दुर्वासा।

सुन्दरदास गंगा कर दासा॥

जो यह पढ़े गंगा चालीसा।

मिली भक्ति अविरल वागीसा॥

॥ दोहा ॥

नित नव सुख सम्पति लहैं।

धरें गंगा का ध्यान।

अंत समय सुरपुर बसै।

सादर बैठी विमान॥

संवत भुज नभ दिशि ।

राम जन्म दिन चैत्र॥

पूरण चालीसा कियो।

हरी भक्तन हित नैत्र॥

Conclusion

Ganga Saptami is a holy festival that celebrates the sacred Ganga river. If one observes this day with reverence and purity, one can gain spiritual development, bliss, and prosperity. On May 3rd, 2025, let us rejoice in Ganga Saptami with reverence and invoke the blessings of Mother Ganga.

