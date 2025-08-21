Ganesh Chaturthi August 27, 2025: No School Holiday in These States

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most vibrant festivals in India, celebrated with grandeur in states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Goa. Streets come alive with processions, music and devotion as communities welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes and public pandals.

However, the festival does not carry the same official status across the country. In several states, Ganesh Chaturthi is not recognized as a public holiday. Among them are Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram and Kerala.

In these states, schools, offices and government institutions function as usual on the day. While local communities may still organize prayers or small celebrations, the scale is limited compared to states where the festival is central to cultural life.

This variation reflects the diversity of traditions within India. Each region observes its own calendar of public holidays depending on the festivals that are most significant to its people. While Ganesh Chaturthi holds deep cultural and spiritual meaning in western and southern India, states in the north and northeast place greater emphasis on their own local and religious observances.

Ganesh Chaturthi, therefore, stands as a reminder of the country’s wide cultural spectrum, celebrated with great enthusiasm in some parts while being marked quietly or privately in others.