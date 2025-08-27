Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Missed the Morning Puja? Here’s How You Can Still Celebrate Vinayaka Chaviti

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 is being celebrated with devotion across India, but if you missed the morning puja, there is no need to feel left out. The beauty of Vinayaka Chaviti lies in the fact that Lord Ganesha is believed to bless his devotees at any time of the day, as long as the rituals are performed with sincerity and devotion. Even as half the day has already passed, there are several ways to celebrate meaningfully.

Shubh Muhurat for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi falls on Wednesday, August 27, 2025. The Chaturthi tithi began at 1:54 PM on August 26 and will end at 3:44 PM on August 27. The most significant period for worship is the Madhyahna Puja Muhurat, which is considered the ideal time to install the idol and perform the rituals. This window lasts from 11:05 AM to 1:40 PM. Some astrologers have also highlighted a special 36-minute slot within this time as especially auspicious.

If you missed the early part of the day, do not worry. Rituals and offerings performed with devotion in the afternoon and evening continue to carry blessings. The essence of Ganesh Chaturthi lies more in faith than in timing alone.

What You Can Still Do to Celebrate

You can still perform Vinayaka Sthapana at home in the afternoon or evening. Clean a sacred space, place the idol on a decorated platform, and offer turmeric, kumkum, flowers, and durva grass. Even a simple setup is enough to invoke the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

Devotees can prepare and offer naivedyam and prasadam such as modaks, ladoos, or payasam, which are favourites of Lord Ganesha. Even a small offering done with devotion is said to carry spiritual merit.

The evening aarti is one of the most important parts of Ganesh Chaturthi. Gather your family, light lamps, sing bhajans, and recite prayers. The energy and devotion of the aarti ensure that the festive spirit continues well into the night.

Another way to celebrate is by visiting a local Ganesh pandal. Community celebrations are in full swing across cities and towns. Taking part in the aarti or simply offering flowers at a pandal is a meaningful way to connect with the larger festive spirit.

Finally, remember to reflect on the essence of the festival. Ganesh Chaturthi is not just about rituals but about seeking wisdom, prosperity, and the removal of obstacles. Spend a few moments in quiet reflection, offer prayers for your family’s well-being, and carry the blessings of Ganesha in your heart.

Even if you missed the morning muhurat, devotion matters more than the clock. Vinayaka Chaviti is a celebration of faith, togetherness, and positivity, and there is still ample time to make the most of this auspicious day.