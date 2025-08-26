Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Auspicious Wednesday, Special Offerings and Festive Delicacies

Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated across India on Wednesday, August 27, 2025. This year’s festival holds special significance as Wednesday is ruled by Mercury (Budh) – the planet of wisdom, intelligence, clarity, and communication – qualities closely associated with Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and giver of knowledge. Astrologers say that when Ganesh Chaturthi falls on a Wednesday, prayers for education, career, and fresh beginnings are believed to carry extra strength.

Festive Delicacies Across India

No festival in India is complete without its share of traditional delicacies, and Ganesh Chaturthi is no exception.

Maharashtra: The star of the celebrations is the modak – steamed rice flour dumplings filled with coconut and jaggery. Widely regarded as Lord Ganesha’s favourite sweet, they are prepared in almost every household.

South India: In Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, devotees make Kudumulu (the southern version of modak, both sweet and savoury) and Undrallu (steamed rice flour balls with chana dal or coconut).

North India: Offerings often include besan, rava, or motichoor ladoos, traditional sweets loved across regions.

Goa & Konkan Belt: Families prepare Patoli (rice paste smeared on turmeric leaves, filled with a coconut-jaggery mixture and steamed) and Karanji (deep-fried dumplings stuffed with coconut, jaggery, and dry fruits).

Ganesh Chaturthi: Five Sacred Offerings and Their Significance

Alongside sweets, devotees also make five symbolic offerings to Lord Ganesha, each carrying deep spiritual meaning:

Rice Grains: Symbolizing stability and nourishment, devotees offer 1.25 kg of rice grains dyed yellow with turmeric. The quantity represents abundance, while yellow is linked to prosperity and Jupiter’s blessings.

Coconut: Regarded as the fruit of the gods, it represents the surrender of ego and negativity. Breaking a coconut before new beginnings signifies removing hidden obstacles and inviting divine protection.

Sugarcane: A symbol of sweetness, growth, and resilience, sugarcane is offered for prosperity, family harmony, and strength to overcome challenges.

Lotus: The lotus flower represents purity, wisdom, and spiritual awakening, making it especially auspicious for students, entrepreneurs, and those embarking on new journeys.

Banana Leaf: Used as the base for offerings, the banana leaf stands for fertility, nourishment, and sattvic purity. It is believed to enhance the sanctity of rituals and bring blessings of peace and prosperity.

As homes, temples, and streets gear up for grand celebrations, Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 is set to bring with it not just devotion and tradition, but also the joy of food, festivity, and community spirit.