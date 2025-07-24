Four Days After Air India Crash, 112 Pilots Reported Sick: Govt Tells Parliament

Four days after the catastrophic plane crash in Ahmedabad, over 100 Air India pilots called in sick, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol informed the Lok Sabha on Thursday in a written reply.

Responding to a query from a Member of Parliament about whether there was a surge in sick leave reports from Air India’s flight crew following the tragedy, Mohol confirmed a slight increase. On June 16, a total of 112 pilots reported sick, including 51 Commanders and 61 First Officers.

The incident in question involved Air India flight AI-171, a Boeing 787-8 aircraft bound for London Gatwick, which crashed into a medical college complex in Ahmedabad just seconds after takeoff from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12.

The crash claimed 260 lives — 241 on board and 19 on the ground — making it the deadliest aviation disaster globally in the past decade. Only one passenger survived the crash.

A preliminary investigation by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) indicated that the fuel engine switches were simultaneously turned off and on, creating confusion in the cockpit and potentially contributing to the fatal accident.

In another development, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has reportedly warned Air India of possible enforcement action for breaching safety standards related to crew fatigue.

The Indian aviation regulator issued four notices to Air India on July 23, criticizing the airline for repeated safety compliance failures despite previous warnings.

As part of potential regulatory action, Air India could face financial penalties or be directed to remove key executives from their roles.

In response, Air India said it would reply to the regulator and reiterated its commitment to the safety of both crew and passengers.

