Former Kabaddi Player Deepak Hooda Allegedly Beaten by Wife Sweety Boora: Watch Video

Former Indian kabaddi captain Deepak Niwas Hooda and his wife, renowned boxer Sweety Boora, are embroiled in a legal battle following allegations of dowry harassment. Sweety has accused Deepak of pressuring her for additional dowry, leading her to file a police complaint. As discussions between both families were underway to resolve the dispute, a video of Sweety grabbing Deepak by the collar in anger surfaced online, quickly going viral.

The situation escalated when both parties were summoned for questioning at the Hisar Women’s Police Station over charges of fraud, assault, and dowry harassment. Deepak has countered the allegations, claiming that Sweety, along with her father and uncle, physically assaulted him. Based on his complaint, the Sadar police have registered a case against them.

In his statement, Deepak revealed that Sweety had initially lodged a complaint against him on February 25 at the Women’s Police Station. “Following her complaint, I was asked to appear for an inquiry on March 15 at the Hisar Women’s Police Station. Sweety and her family were also present. During the proceedings, an argument broke out, which soon turned into a physical altercation. Sweety attacked me, and her father and uncle joined in. I sustained injuries and immediately sought medical treatment at the Civil Hospital in Hisar. The next day, on March 16, I filed a complaint at the Sadar Police Station,” Deepak stated.

The case has sparked intense debate, with the viral video fueling public interest in the controversy. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the facts surrounding the dispute.