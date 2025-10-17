Five-Day Diwali Holiday? Check the Complete Bank Holiday List for the Festival

As Diwali 2025 approaches, several states across India will observe bank holidays in accordance with regional festival traditions. These closures follow the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) negotiable instruments holiday schedule, with variations depending on state-specific celebrations.

The main festival of Diwali is set for Monday, October 20, 2025, though in some states, it coincides with Govardhan Puja on October 21, leading to slight differences in bank holiday dates.

Key Dates for Banks During Diwali Week 2025:

October 18, Dhanteras: Banks will remain open nationwide.

Banks will remain open nationwide. October 19, Choti Diwali: Banks will be closed across India.

Banks will be closed across India. October 20, Diwali Day: Banks will shut in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Delhi, West Bengal, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and more.

Banks will shut in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Delhi, West Bengal, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and more. October 22, Govardhan Puja: Banks will remain closed in states such as Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, and Rajasthan.

According to the official government calendar, Diwali 2025 falls on Monday, October 20, and most states are expected to observe a bank holiday on the same day.