February 28 Bank Holiday in Gangtok for Losar Festival

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared that banks in Gangtok will be closed on February 28, 2025, due to the Losar festival. Losar is an important festival in the Tibetan Buddhist calendar, which celebrates the start of the new year.

Bank Holidays in February 2025

Though banks in Gangtok shall remain shut on February 28, banks all over India shall also remain shut on other days in February owing to other festivals and holidays. Some of the other bank holidays during February 2025 are:

Mahashivratri on February 26, which will be celebrated in various states such as Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jammu-Srinagar, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Himachal Pradesh.

Other various festivals and holidays such as Saraswati Puja, Thai Poosam, Sant Ravidas Jayanti, Lui-Ngai-Ni, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, and Statehood Day.

RBI Bank Holidays Calendar

The RBI has issued a list of bank holidays for the year 2025, which comprises holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holidays, and Banks' Closing of Accounts. Holidays differ by state and region and are followed by some holidays in select states or regions.

Banking Activities Unaffected

Though bank branches will be shut on February 28 in Gangtok, banking operations on the internet and mobile will not be affected. Customers will still be able to avail themselves of online banking facilities, such as fund transfers, bill payments, and account management, even on holidays.

