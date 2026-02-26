February 27 Bank Holiday 2026: RBI Holiday List and Bank Working Status

Customers planning to visit bank branches on February 27, 2026, can proceed without concern, as it will be a normal working day for banks across India. There are no national festivals, regional observances, or special occasions scheduled on this date that would require banks to remain closed.

Banks to Remain Open on February 27, 2026

According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) official holiday calendar, February 27, 2026, falls on a Friday and is not listed as a bank holiday in any state or union territory. Therefore, all public sector banks, private banks, cooperative banks, and regional rural banks will operate as usual.

Customers will be able to access all regular banking services, including:

Cash deposits and withdrawals

Cheque clearance and processing

Account opening and KYC services

Loan and customer support services

No State-Wise Bank Holidays on This Date

Bank holidays in India are declared based on national holidays, regional festivals, and official state notifications. However, February 27, 2026, does not coincide with any festival or government-declared holiday in states such as Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi, or Uttar Pradesh. As a result, banks will remain open nationwide.

Upcoming Weekend Bank Closure

Customers should note that banks will be closed on February 28, 2026, which is the fourth Saturday of the month, followed by the regular Sunday holiday on March 1, 2026. These weekend closures may affect in-branch banking services.

Digital Banking Services Remain Available

Even on holidays, customers can continue to use online banking, mobile banking apps, UPI, and ATMs for most financial transactions. These digital services operate кругл the clock and are not affected by branch closures.

Plan Banking Activities Accordingly

Since February 27, 2026, is a regular banking day with no holidays in any state, customers can complete their banking tasks without interruption. However, it is advisable to finish urgent branch-related work before the upcoming weekend closures.

Also read: Bank Holiday List March 2026 India: Holi, Eid, Ugadi and Weekend Closures