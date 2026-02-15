February 16 Bank Holiday or Not? RBI Bank Working Day Details

Customers wondering whether banks will remain closed on February 16 can relax. February 16 is not a bank holiday, and branches across the country will function as usual.

Since there are no national festivals, special occasions, or state-declared holidays scheduled for the day, banks will operate during their normal working hours. February 16 falls on a regular weekday, and it is neither a weekend closure (like Sunday) nor a designated second or fourth Saturday.

Why There Is No Holiday on February 16

Bank holidays in India are generally observed for:

National holidays

State-specific festivals

Second and fourth Saturdays

Sundays

As February 16 does not fall under any of these categories, customers can visit their bank branches for routine services such as deposits, withdrawals, cheque clearance, and account-related work.

Upcoming Holiday After February 16

The next major holiday many customers are looking forward to is Maha Shivaratri. Banks in several states may remain closed on account of the festival, depending on local holiday notifications issued by authorities.

Since Maha Shivaratri is observed as a public holiday in many parts of India, bank branches in those states are likely to remain closed. Customers are advised to check the state-wise holiday list released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) or confirm with their local branch before planning a visit.

Digital Banking Will Continue

Even on declared bank holidays like Maha Shivaratri, online services such as UPI, internet banking, NEFT, IMPS, and ATM transactions will continue to function without interruption.

What Customers Should Do

Complete urgent banking work before upcoming holidays.

Verify state-specific holiday notifications.

Use digital banking services for uninterrupted transactions.

In summary, February 16 is a regular working day for banks, and customers can carry out their financial transactions without any concern. However, keep an eye on the upcoming holiday for Maha Shivaratri and plan your banking activities accordingly.

Also read: Bank Holidays in February 2026: RBI Releases Full List After February 15