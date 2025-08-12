FASTag Annual Pass 2025: One-Time Recharge for 1 Year or 200 Toll Crossings

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is all set to roll out the ‘FASTag Annual Pass’ from August 15, offering vehicle owners a convenient way to travel on national highways without repeated toll payments. With a one-time recharge, this pass promises to make highway journeys smoother and hassle-free for regular commuters.

Introduced by the Government of India and launched by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, the FASTag Annual Pass is designed specifically for private vehicles such as cars, SUVs, and vans. For a fixed fee of Rs. 3,000, users can avail of unlimited toll crossings for one year or up to 200 tolls, whichever limit is reached first.

One of the biggest benefits of the FASTag Annual Pass is the significant reduction in waiting times at toll plazas, allowing millions of motorists to enjoy faster and more seamless travel. The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) has also clarified that existing FASTag holders do not need to purchase a new FASTag to avail this pass.

How Does the FASTag Annual Pass Work?

The FASTag Annual Pass is valid exclusively on toll plazas managed by NHAI, including major national highways and expressways such as the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Mumbai-Nashik, Mumbai-Surat, and Mumbai-Ratnagiri routes.

For tolls on state highways or municipal roads, the regular FASTag functions as usual, and toll charges will apply as normal. Important expressways like Mumbai-Pune, Mumbai-Nagpur (Samruddhi Mahamarg), Atal Setu, Agra-Lucknow Expressway, Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, and Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway are under state jurisdiction, so the Annual Pass will not be valid there.

On closed tolling highways like the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, toll collection happens at exit points, with entry and exit considered one trip. Conversely, open tolling highways such as Delhi-Chandigarh treat each toll plaza crossing as an individual trip.

Users can enjoy unlimited travel on eligible national highways and expressways until the pass validity expires. Once expired, the FASTag balance will need to be recharged in the usual manner.

How to Get the FASTag Annual Pass?

Getting the FASTag Annual Pass is a straightforward online process:

Download the ‘Rajmarg Yatra’ app or visit the official NHAI website.

Enter your vehicle registration details.

Ensure your current FASTag is active, valid, and not blacklisted.

Pay the Rs. 3,000 Annual Pass fee online.

Upon payment, the Annual Pass will be linked to your existing FASTag.

This innovative pass is set to revolutionize highway travel for frequent commuters across India, making journeys quicker, more convenient, and cost-effective.