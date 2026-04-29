Exit Polls 2026 Results 5 States: Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Puducherry

Exit poll results for the Assembly elections in five states have been released, indicating a strong showing for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The official counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. Ahead of the results, several agencies have published their exit polls based on voter feedback collected after polling.

In West Bengal, exit polls suggest a close contest between the All India Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party. Analysts note that a high voter turnout—particularly among women—could play a decisive role in the final outcome.

In Tamil Nadu, where polling was conducted in a single phase across 234 constituencies, voter turnout exceeded 82 percent. Exit polls project that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam will maintain its lead. At the same time, indications suggest that the Bharatiya Janata Party and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam may influence outcomes in select regions.

In Kerala, known for consistently high voter participation, exit polls do not point to a clear majority. A tight contest is expected between the Left Democratic Front and the United Democratic Front. Analysts suggest that last-minute shifts in voter preference could impact the final verdict.

In Assam, where voter turnout crossed 85 percent, exit polls indicate that the Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to retain its advantage. Despite competition from the Indian National Congress and regional parties, the NDA is expected to remain strong.

In Puducherry, which recorded over 89 percent voter turnout, exit polls suggest that the NDA, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party, is likely to secure the upper hand. The high turnout reflects heightened political awareness among voters.

Overall, exit polls indicate that the BJP is performing strongly in Assam and Puducherry, while the DMK is expected to stay ahead in Tamil Nadu. West Bengal is projected to witness a tight TMC–BJP contest, while Kerala is set for a close fight between the LDF and UDF.