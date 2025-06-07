Eid-ul-Adha 2025: Wishes, Greetings, Quotes, Messages, Images, and Social Media captions for Bakrid!
Eid ul-Adha, or Bakrid, is an important day for Muslims across the globe, commemorating Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son. It's a day of prayer, thanks, and charity. These are some warm wishes, greetings, messages, and quotes to be used with loved ones:
Eid ul-Adha Wishes
- "Eid Mubarak! May peace, joy, and blessings flood your life today."
- "Wishing you a lovely Eid ul-Adha filled with laughter, love, and special moments."
- "May Allah accept your sacrifices and grant you happiness and prosperity."
- "Eid Mubarak! May your house be full of love and your heart full of gratitude."
- "Wishing you a happy and peaceful Eid ul-Adha with your family and friends."
- "May this Eid bring you nearer to your family and friends."
- "Eid Mubarak! May your wishes be granted and your hopes fulfilled."
- "Wishing you a blessed Eid ul-Adha filled with kindness, compassion, and generosity."
- "May Allah grant you happiness, good health, and prosperity on this Eid."
- "Eid Mubarak! May your Eid be blessed with joy, peace, and love."
- "Wishing you a blessed Eid ul-Adha filled with faith, hope, and charity."
- "May this Eid fill you with peace, happiness, and blessings."
Eid ul-Adha Greetings
- "Eid Mubarak! Warmest greetings to you and your family."
- "Wishing you a blessed Eid ul-Adha with love and respect."
- "Eid greetings! May Allah bless you with happiness and peace."
- "May this Eid bring joy, peace, and prosperity to you."
- "Eid Mubarak! Warmest greetings to you and your loved ones."
- "Wishing you a happy and blessed Eid ul-Adha."
- "Eid greetings! May your Eid day be filled with love, laughter, and joy."
- "May Allah bless you with happiness and peace on this Eid."
- "Eid Mubarak! Warmest wishes to you and your loved ones."
- "Wishing you a peaceful Eid ul-Adha with love and kindness."
- "Eid wishes! May your heart be filled with love and gratitude."
- "May this Eid bring peace, blessings, and happiness to you."
Eid ul-Adha Messages
- "Eid Mubarak! May this Eid bring peace, happiness, and joy to you."
- "Wishing you a peaceful Eid ul-Adha surrounded by love, laughter, and precious moments."
- "May Allah accept your sacrifices and bless you with happiness and prosperity."
- "Eid Mubarak! May your heart be filled with gratitude and your home be filled with love."
- "Wishing you a peaceful and joyful Eid ul-Adha with your loved ones."
- "May this Eid bring you closer to your family and friends."
- "Eid Mubarak! May your prayers be answered and your hopes be fulfilled."
- "Wishing you a blessed Eid ul-Adha filled with kindness, compassion, and generosity."
- "May Allah bless you with happiness, health, and prosperity on this Eid."
- "Eid Mubarak! May your day be filled with joy, peace, and love."
- "Wishing you a blessed Eid ul-Adha filled with faith, hope, and charity."
- "May this Eid bring you peace, happiness, and blessings."
Eid ul-Adha Quotes
- "The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall." - Nelson Mandela
- "Faith is the strength that holds us together in times of adversity."
- "The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others."
- "Gratitude is the sign of noble souls."
- "The Eid is a time for rejoicing, sharing, and caring."
- "The greatest wealth is to live content with little."
- "Faith is to believe in things that are unseen."
- "The best Eid gift is the one that comes from the heart."
- "Eid is a time to look at the values of sacrifice and compassion."
- "May Allah bless you with happiness, health, and prosperity."
- "The Eid is a celebration of faith, family, and community."
- "May your Eid be filled with joy, peace, and love."
Instagram Posts
- "Eid Mubarak! ????✨ Wishing you a blessed Eid ul-Adha with love, laughter, and happy moments. ???? Share your Eid moments with us! #EidUlAdha #EidMubarak"
- "May Allah accept your sacrifices and bless you with happiness and prosperity. ???????? #EidUlAdha #Blessings"
- "Eid ul-Adha is a day for rejoicing, sharing, and caring. ???????? Share your Eid moments with loved ones! #EidUlAdha #SharingIsCaring"
- "The greatest Eid present is the one that is from the heart. ❤️???? #EidUlAdha #GiftOfLove"
- "Wish you a peaceful Eid filled with love and joy. ???????? #EidUlAdha #PeaceAndLove"
Facebook Posts
- "Eid Mubarak to friends and family! ????✨ Wishing you a holy Eid ul-Adha with love, laughs, and good times."
- "Eid ul-Adha is a moment to think about the principles of sacrifice and kindness. ???????? Allah bless you with happiness and prosperity."
- "Share your Eid photos with us! ???? We'd love to see how you're celebrating Eid with your loved ones."
- "May this Eid unite you with your family and friends. ???????? Wishing you a blessed Eid ul-Adha."
- "Eid Mubarak! ???????? May your Eid be filled with joy, peace, and love."
Twitter Tweets
- "Eid Mubarak! ????✨ Wishing you a blessed Eid ul-Adha full of love, laughter, and precious moments. #EidUlAdha #EidMubarak"
- "May Allah accept your sacrifices and bless you with happiness and prosperity. ???????? #EidUlAdha #Blessings"
- "Share your Eid moments with us! ???? #EidUlAdha #EidMoments"
- "Eid ul-Adha is a time for rejoicing, sharing, and caring. ???????? #EidUlAdha #SharingIsCaring"
- "May your Eid be filled with joy, peace, and love. ???????? #EidUlAdha #PeaceAndLove"
