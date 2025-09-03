Eid-i-Milad-un-Nabi 2025: J&K Revenue Department Proposes Change in iHoliday from September 5 to September 6

The Revenue Department of Jammu and Kashmir requested the General Administration Department to take into consideration replacing the Eid-i-Milad-un-Nabi holiday from September 5 to September 6, 2025. The request came after a letter by the Special Officer Auqaf.

Eid-i-Milad-un-Nabi Celebrations

Eid-i-Milad-un-Nabi, or the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, is an important festival for all Muslims across the globe. In Jammu and Kashmir, it is an important festival, and a shift in the holiday date may affect different areas of life, such as government offices and bank services.

Impact on Banking Services

Banks in Srinagar and Jammu are generally closed on Eid-i-Milad-un-Nabi day. In case the holiday is shifted to September 6, the above banks will be closed on the new scheduled date. It is essential to note that online banking services will remain available throughout bank holidays.

Last Year's Bank Holiday Calendar

Last year, banks in various states, including Jammu and Kashmir, were shut on September 16 for Eid al-Milad-un-Nabi. Some states like Sikkim also celebrated Pang-Lhabsol on September 18 and Kerala on September 21 celebrated Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day. Jammu and Srinagar also experienced bank holidays on September 20 for Friday after Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi and September 23 for the Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji.

Government Department Involvement

The General Administration Department, which is in charge of administration in Jammu and Kashmir, will consider the request and make appropriate decisions. The proposal by the Revenue Department is to schedule the holiday on a more appropriate date after considering several factors.

Also read: School Assembly News Headlines Today, September 3, 2025: National, International, Sports and Education Updates