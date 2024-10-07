Dussehra 2024: Special trains for Durga Puja!

For the Puja festival holidays, which fall consecutively ahead of the Dussehra celebrations, there will be an inevitable additional rush. South Central Railway, meanwhile, has announced special trains from Chennai to southern Tamil Nadu. The special trains have been ushered in to provide convenient travel options to those who celebrate during the festive season.

Details about the run training: Chennai to Nagercoil and Tuticorin.

Two special trains will run between Chennai and south Tamil Nadu.

Chennai to Nagercoil

Train No. 06178 will depart from Dr MGR Chennai Central at 7 p.m. on October 9 and arrive in Nagercoil at 10:50 a.m. the next day. The return journey, Train No. 06179, will leave Nagercoil at 7:30 p.m. on October 10 and reach Chennai at 11:25 a.m. the following day.

Chennai to Tuticorin

Train No. 06186 will depart from Dr MGR Chennai Central at 11:45 p.m. on October 8 and arrive in Tuticorin at 1:50 p.m. the next day. The return journey, Train No. 06187, will leave Tuticorin at 4:15 p.m. on October 9 and reach Chennai at 8:55 a.m. the following day.

Coach Composition and Halts

The Chennai-Nagercoil trains will consist of 15 AC three-tier economy coaches and two luggage-cum-brake vans, stopping at Arakkonam, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Sattur, Kovilpatti, Tirunelveli, and Valliyur.

The Chennai-Tuticorin trains will comprise two AC two-tier coaches, four AC three-tier coaches, 12 sleeper-class coaches, three general second-class coaches, and two second-class coaches (Divyangjan Friendly). These trains will halt at Chennai Egmore, Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Sirkazhi, Mayiladuthurai, Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, Trichy, Pudukottai, Karaikudi, Devakottai, Sivaganga, Manamadurai, Aruppukottai, Virudhunagar, Sattur, and Kovilpatti.

