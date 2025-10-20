Diwali Holidays in Odisha: Government Declares October 20 and 21 as Holidays

In response to the recent clarification on Diwali dates, the Odisha government has announced an additional holiday on October 20, 2025, to commemorate the festival of lights. This decision was made after the Mukti Mandap Pandit Mahasabha of Jagannath temple in Puri confirmed October 20 as the date for Diwali celebrations.

Government Offices and Educational Institutions to Observe Holiday

As per the announcement, government offices and educational institutions across the state will remain closed on October 20 and October 21. However, an exception has been made for the Nuapada district, where educational institutions and government offices will function normally on October 20 due to the model code of conduct in force ahead of the November 11 by-election.

Adjustment of Holiday

To compensate for the additional holiday on October 20, government employees will be required to work on October 25, which is typically a fourth Saturday holiday. Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari confirmed that this arrangement has been made to ensure minimal disruption to government services.

Clarification on Working Hours

The state government has issued separate notifications for schools, colleges, and government offices, outlining the holiday schedule for Diwali. While most institutions will observe the two-day holiday, those in the Nuapada district will follow a different schedule due to the election-related restrictions.

Festive Spirit

The declaration of an additional holiday has been welcomed by the people of Odisha, who are eagerly looking forward to celebrating Diwali with their families and friends. The state government’s decision to provide a two-day break is expected to boost festive spirits and allow residents to fully immerse themselves in the celebrations.

Also read: Diwali Bank Holidays 2025: List of Cities with Bank Closures