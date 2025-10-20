Diwali Bank Holidays 2025: List of Cities with Bank Closures

As Diwali celebrations approach, bank customers are wondering whether banks are open or closed today, October 20, 2025. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list, banks will remain closed in most cities, including Delhi, Bengaluru, and Kolkata. However, some cities will have banks operating as usual, including Mumbai, Patna, Jammu, Belapur, Imphal, Nagpur, and Srinagar.

The RBI has announced a list of holidays for banks in October 2025, and today, October 20, is one of them in many cities. Banks in cities like New Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, and Lucknow will remain closed today. On the other hand, banks in Mumbai will be closed tomorrow, October 21, on account of Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepawali/Govardhan Pooja.



Bank Holidays on October 21

Banks will remain closed tomorrow in cities like Mumbai, Bhopal, Belapur, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Jammu, Nagpur, Raipur, and Srinagar. However, banks will operate as usual in cities like New Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, and Lucknow.

Cities with Bank Holidays on Both Days

Banks will remain closed on both October 20 and October 21 in cities like Bhopal, Gangtok, Guwahati, and Raipur.

Bank Timings in India

Banking hours may vary across different states, but most banks operate between 10 am and 4 pm. Some banks like Axis, ICICI, HDFC, Yes Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank function from 9:30 am to 4:30 pm or 3:30 pm, depending on the branch.

List of Bank Holidays in October 2025

Here's a list of bank holidays in October 2025: