Diwali Bank Holidays 2025: Check the State-Wise Bank Holiday List

The festive spirit across India is set to affect banking operations during the week of October 20-25, 2025, as banks observe holidays for Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj. Customers are advised to complete any branch-dependent transactions in advance. Digital banking services, however, will remain unaffected.

Diwali Holiday Impact on Banks

Bank holidays during the festive week vary across states and cities. Key closures include:

October 20, Monday: Diwali / Naraka Chaturdashi / Kali Puja – Widespread closures in most major cities and states.

Diwali / Naraka Chaturdashi / Kali Puja – Widespread closures in most major cities and states. October 21, Tuesday: Laxmi Pujan / Deepawali / Govardhan Puja – Banks closed in cities including Mumbai, Nagpur, Bhopal, and Srinagar.

Laxmi Pujan / Deepawali / Govardhan Puja – Banks closed in cities including Mumbai, Nagpur, Bhopal, and Srinagar. October 22, Wednesday: Bali Pratipada / Vikram Samvant New Year / Govardhan Puja – Closures in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Kolkata, and more.

Bali Pratipada / Vikram Samvant New Year / Govardhan Puja – Closures in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Kolkata, and more. October 23, Thursday: Bhai Dooj / Chitragupt Jayanti – Banks closed in Imphal, Kanpur, Kolkata, Shimla, and other regions.

Bhai Dooj / Chitragupt Jayanti – Banks closed in Imphal, Kanpur, Kolkata, Shimla, and other regions. October 25, Saturday: Fourth Saturday – Nationwide closure as per RBI rules.

Fourth Saturday – Nationwide closure as per RBI rules. October 26, Sunday: Weekly holiday – Nationwide closure.

Pre-Diwali Closures

Some banks observed closures even before the main festive week:

October 18, Saturday: Fourth Saturday off, with Guwahati observing a regional holiday for Kati Bihu.

October 19, Sunday: Regular weekly off.

Services That Remain Functional

Despite branch closures, essential banking services will continue to operate:

ATMs for cash withdrawals.

Online and mobile banking for all transactions.

Digital payments including UPI, IMPS, NEFT, and RTGS, available 24x7.

Services Requiring Branch Visit (Unavailable on Holidays):

Cheque deposits

New account openings

Loan documentation and approvals

Customers are strongly advised to check the official RBI holiday calendar or their respective bank’s website to confirm the exact list of holidays in their region and avoid disruption in financial planning.