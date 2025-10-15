Diwali Bank Holidays in UP 2025: Banks Closed for 4 Days Next Week in These Districts

Residents of Uttar Pradesh should prepare for a four-day bank closure next week as several festivals coincide in the coming days. According to the UP Bank Employees Union, banks will remain closed between October 19 and October 23, 2025, in view of Sunday, Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhaiya Dooj.

Banks Closed in Gorakhpur

In Gorakhpur, banks will be operational only on October 21.

Ashutosh Singh, President of the UP Bank Employees Union (Gorakhpur), informed that:

October 19 (Sunday) – Weekly holiday

October 20 (Monday) – Diwali

October 22 (Wednesday) – Govardhan Puja

October 23 (Thursday) – Bhaiya Dooj and Chitragupta Puja

Customers are advised to plan their banking activities in advance or use online and mobile banking services during the festive break.

Allotment Cancelled for Non-Payment of Dues, Yet Allottees Still Occupying Plots

In a separate development, the Gorakhpur Development Authority (GDA) has cancelled the allotment of 22 plots under the Raptinagar Housing Scheme after the allottees failed to clear dues amounting to several crores of rupees.

When the GDA’s enforcement team reached the site on Tuesday to vacate the illegal possession, many occupants requested an extension citing the ongoing Diwali festivities, while others assured to clear dues within a few days.

Showing leniency, the GDA team granted a seven-day grace period.

GDA Vice President Anand Vardhan Singh stated,

“If the dues are not paid or the possession is not vacated within the given time, strict action will be taken with police assistance.”

He further added that despite being given ample time earlier, the defaulters failed to make payments. Therefore, if they fail to comply within the extension period, the authority will vacate the properties and re-auction them.