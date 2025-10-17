Diwali 2025 Stock Market Holidays: NSE & BSE Schedule and Muhurat Trading

As the festival of lights approaches, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) have announced the Diwali 2025 trading schedule, including festive closures and the much-awaited Muhurat Trading session.

Diwali Week Market Schedule

This year, the Diwali festivities affect stock market operations as follows:

Saturday, October 18, 2025 (Dhanteras): Markets remain closed (weekend closure).

Sunday, October 19, 2025: Markets remain closed (regular Sunday holiday).

Monday, October 20, 2025: Regular trading resumes.

Tuesday, October 21, 2025 (Diwali – Laxmi Pujan): Markets remain closed but open briefly for the Muhurat Trading session, marking the start of Vikram Samvat 2082.

Wednesday, October 22, 2025 (Balipratipada): Full-day market closure for Diwali festivities. All major exchanges, including NSE, BSE, and Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), remain closed.

Muhurat Trading 2025: Afternoon Timings

This year, the Muhurat Trading session will take place on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, with revised afternoon timings:

Block Deal Session: 1:15 PM – 1:30 PM

Special Pre-Open Session: 1:30 PM – 2:15 PM

Normal Market Open Time for Stocks: 2:30 PM – 2:45 PM

Call Auction Illiquid Session: 1:50 PM – 2:35 PM

Main Trading Session: 1:45 PM – 2:45 PM

Closing Session: 2:55 PM – 3:05 PM

Trade Modification Cut-off Time: 1:45 PM – 3:15 PM

Note: There may be random closures in the last one or ten minutes of specific sessions.

Muhurat Trading is considered highly auspicious, symbolizing new beginnings for traders and investors. Many use this session to make token investments as a gesture of prosperity and good fortune for the coming financial year.

Upcoming Market Holidays After Diwali

Investors should also note the following upcoming holidays: