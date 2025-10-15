Diwali 2025 School Holidays in Delhi-NCR and Across India

Schools in Delhi-NCR will celebrate Diwali with a festive break from October 19 to October 23, 2025. Many leading private institutions are expected to extend their vacations to include Chhath Puja, with classes resuming after October 28. This year, Diwali falls on Monday, October 20, and the main school holiday period from October 18 to 23 will cover Dhanteras, Chhoti Diwali, Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj.

In Delhi, schools will remain closed on October 20 (Diwali) and October 22 (Govardhan Puja), while several institutions are likely to extend the break from October 19 to 23. Noida schools will have holidays from October 20 to 23, and in Gurugram, schools will be closed from October 19 to 23.

Across other states, Uttar Pradesh will observe holidays from October 20 to 23, with an additional day off on Sunday, October 19, marking a five-day break. Haryana aligns closely with Delhi-NCR, observing holidays from October 19 to 23. Rajasthan will have one of the longest breaks, from October 13 to 24, while Bihar begins its school holidays from October 18, continuing through Chhath Puja.

In Maharashtra, the Diwali vacation typically runs from October 20 to 23, though exact dates may vary by school, and parents are advised to check official notifications. Karnataka will see an extended closure from October 8 to 18, combining festival holidays with school surveys. In West Bengal, Kali Puja holidays coincide with Diwali but are generally shorter and vary based on the educational board.

Parents are advised to note that private and unaided schools may have different schedules. It is recommended to refer to official school circulars and state education department announcements for precise dates.

This festive break provides students and teachers a chance to celebrate Diwali, Kali Puja, and other regional festivals with family, while also allowing time for travel and festivities across India.