Diwali 2025 Panchang: Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj

Diwali, the five-day festival of lights, is fast approaching, and this year, there’s a lot of curiosity about the exact date of the main celebration. The confusion arises because the Amavasya Tithi—the lunar phase that determines Diwali—spans two days. Families, temples, and local priests have debated whether Diwali should be celebrated on Monday, October 20, or Tuesday, October 21.

According to the Hindu lunar calendar, Amavasya begins on October 20, 2025, at 3:44 PM and ends on October 21, 2025, at 5:54 PM. Since the Tithi starts before sunset on October 20, this day is widely considered the main day for Diwali and the auspicious Lakshmi Puja.

Important Timings for Diwali 2025:

Pradosh Kaal (Twilight Period): 5:46 PM – 8:18 PM on October 20, considered highly auspicious for prayers.

Vrishabha Kaal: 7:08 PM – 9:03 PM, ideal time for worshipping Goddess Lakshmi.

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: 7:08 PM – 8:18 PM, the main time for performing the puja and lighting diyas.

The Five Days of Diwali 2025

Diwali is traditionally celebrated over five days, each with its own significance and rituals:

Dhanteras – October 18, 2025

Devotees purchase gold, silver, or utensils.

Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Dhanvantari are worshipped for wealth and health.

Yama Deepam – October 18, 2025

A diya is lit with mustard oil to honor Lord Yama.

Prayers are offered for protection from untimely death.

Choti Diwali (Naraka Chaturdashi) – October 20, 2025

Celebrates Lord Krishna’s victory over the demon Narakasura.

Ritual baths, oil massages, and prayers are common traditions.

Lakshmi Puja (Main Diwali) – October 20, 2025

The main celebration day when devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi.

Homes are illuminated with diyas, prayers are offered, and families celebrate prosperity and happiness.

Govardhan Puja – October 22, 2025

Commemorates Lord Krishna lifting Govardhan Hill to protect villagers from heavy rains.

Devotees perform rituals and offer prayers for protection and prosperity.

Bhai Dooj – October 23, 2025

Celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters.

Sisters perform aarti, pray for their brothers’ well-being, and exchange gifts.

Official Confirmation of Diwali Date

The Kashi Vidwat Parishad, a respected council of scholars and spiritual authorities in Varanasi, has confirmed that October 20, 2025, is the most auspicious day for Lakshmi Puja. After consultations with astrologers and priests, they concluded that the full Pradosh Kaal falls on this date, helping devotees plan their celebrations confidently.

Spiritual Significance of Amavasya

Amavasya, or the new moon night, holds deep spiritual importance in Hindu tradition. According to legend, Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya on this night after defeating Ravana and completing 14 years of exile. To welcome him, the people of Ayodhya lit oil lamps, which became the essence of Diwali. The festival symbolizes the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.

With the dates confirmed, households, temples, and markets across India are preparing to celebrate Diwali 2025 with devotion, joy, and grandeur.

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