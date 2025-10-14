Diwali 2025 Muhurat Trading Timing and Market Holidays

As Diwali 2025 is near, the Indian bourses are well set for festive holidays of trading and a special Muhurat session. Dhanteras this year is on Saturday, October 18, and the stock markets, namely National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, will have various closures during the festive season.

Diwali and Balipratipada Market Holidays

The markets will be shut on Tuesday, October 21, for Diwali Laxmi Pujan, and Wednesday, October 22, will be a holiday for Balipratipada. As Dhanteras falls during the weekend, the markets are already shut on Saturday, October 18. Normal trading will resume on Monday, October 20.

Apart from the Diwali holidays, the exchanges have also announced closures for other important holidays in 2025, including:

November 5, Wednesday – Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev

December 25, Thursday – Christmas

Muhurat Trading 2025: Special One-Hour Session

One of the most important traditions on Diwali is the Muhurat trading session, which gives investors the opportunity to trade on this special day. In 2025, the one-hour session will be conducted on Tuesday, October 21, from 1:45 pm to 2:45 pm. Modifications in trade will still go on until 2:55 pm, with participants having a brief window of time to finish their transactions.

In contrast to past years, when Muhurat trading was facilitated in the evening, the 2025 session will occur in the afternoon, giving investors greater convenience on the day of the festival.

Muhurat Trading Timings:

Market Open: 1:45 pm

Market Close: 2:45 pm

Trade Modification End: 2:55 pm

Conclusion

Traders and investors must prepare in advance for the Diwali 2025 market holidays and the special Muhurat trading session. Although markets will be closed on major festival days, the afternoon Muhurat session allows for auspicious transactions to be made during this festive period.

Also read: School Holiday on 14 October 2025: State-Wise Holiday List in India