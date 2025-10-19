Diwali 2025: How to Download and Send Happy Diwali Stickers, Messages, and Status!

As Diwali 2025 draws near, WhatsApp users are adding festive cheer to their conversations by sharing themed stickers and greetings. If you want to send warm wishes to family and friends with an extra touch of color and creativity, WhatsApp’s Diwali sticker packs are the easiest way to do it. Here’s how you can download, create, and use them across your chats and status updates.

How to Download Pre-Made Diwali Sticker Packs

To get started, open any chat on WhatsApp and tap on the emoji icon, then switch to the Stickers tab. Tap on the “+” icon to open WhatsApp’s sticker store. In the search bar, type keywords such as “Diwali,” “Festival of Lights,” or “Happy Diwali 2025.” If you find a relevant pack, simply tap Download to add it to your collection.

If there are no built-in options, you can head to the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and search for apps like “WAStickerApps Diwali” or “Diwali Stickers 2025.” Once downloaded, open the app and tap Add to WhatsApp. The new sticker pack will then appear in your WhatsApp sticker section, ready for use in chats.

How to Create Custom Diwali Stickers

For users who prefer a more personal touch, creating custom stickers is also simple. Apps such as Sticker Maker allow you to design your own greetings. After installing the app, create a new sticker pack and select any image from your phone’s gallery. You can crop, add text such as “Shubh Diwali” or “Happy Diwali 2025,” and save your design. Once completed, export the pack and select Add to WhatsApp. Your custom stickers will now appear alongside the default ones.

How to Use Stickers on Status and Social Media

To use your Diwali stickers on WhatsApp Status, open the Status tab and tap Create a new status. Tap the sticker icon and choose a Diwali-themed sticker from your pack before posting. On Instagram, open Story mode, tap the sticker icon, and search for “Diwali” or “Happy Diwali 2025.” Place the sticker on your image or video before publishing.

Tips for Sharing Festive Stickers

To make your greetings more memorable, send them ahead of the evening celebrations when people are most active online. Choose fresh sticker packs released close to the festival for a more current look. Keep your WhatsApp updated to ensure compatibility with the latest sticker features, and choose designs that match your mood- minimal diya stickers for simplicity or bright fireworks for festive flair.

With these easy steps, your Diwali greetings can become more personal, vibrant, and joyful, bringing smiles to everyone you message this festive season.