Diwali 2025 Date, Significance, Five-Day Celebration, and Muhurat Timings

Diwali, commonly referred to as the biggest Hindu festival, is observed with great enthusiasm and joy throughout India and by Indian communities worldwide. It is referred to as the "Festival of Lights," and it turns houses and roads into colorful shades of lamps, rangoli, and ornaments and unites the family members in happiness. Other than the beauty it brings, Diwali has a deeper meaning—it represents the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.

Why Diwali Is Celebrated

The festival celebrates Lord Rama's homecoming in Ayodhya after having defeated the demon king Ravana, the victory of righteousness. Locals light lamps and decorated their houses to receive him, establishing the tradition of Diwali today. Diwali is also offered to Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity. Goddess Lakshmi is believed to be invited by cleaning homes and lighting lamps at this time for her blessings for a year ahead.

Diwali 2025 Date

In 2025, Diwali takes place on Monday, October 20, 2025, based on the Hindu calendar. The date coincides with Kartik's 15th, that is, Amavasya—the most dark night in the month—is very auspicious for praying to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha. The central Diwali ritual, Lakshmi Puja, is conducted in the evening, lighting houses with diyas and colorful rangoli patterns.

Five Days of Diwali Celebrations in 2025

Diwali is a five-day celebration, traditionally, each day having its own meaning and rituals:

Day 1 – Dhanteras (October 18):

Dhanteras is the first day of the festival. People worship Lord Dhanvantari, the god of health, and Goddess Lakshmi. It is believed to be very auspicious to buy gold, silver, or new utensils, representing wealth and prosperity. Houses are cleaned and decorated to invite prosperity.

.Day 2 – Naraka Chaturdashi / Choti Diwali (October 19):

Otherwise referred to as Choti Diwali, this marks the day that Lord Krishna defeated the demon Narakasura. Ritual oil baths are taken by devotees before dawn, diyas are lit within homes, and small-scale firework exhibitions are initiated, representing the flushing out of all negativities.

Day 3 – Diwali (October 20):

The fourth day of the festival is the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya. In the evening, families worship Lakshmi and Ganesha Puja, light homes with thousands of diyas, and pray for good health, prosperity, and joy.

Day 4 – Govardhan Puja (October 22):

This day commemorates Lord Krishna's lifting of Govardhan Hill to save villagers from rains. Devotees make elaborate food offerings, called Annakut, in temples, and offer worship to cows, which are sacred.

Day 5 – Bhai Dooj (October 23):

The festival ends with Bhai Dooj, a celebration of the relationship between brothers and sisters. Sisters conduct tilak ceremonies for their brothers and give gifts and sweets, seeking their good health.

Diwali 2025 Muhurat

As per Drik Panchang, the most important timings for Diwali puja in 2025 are:

Amavasya Tithi: October 20, 3:44 PM to October 21, 5:54 PM

Pradosh Kaal: 5:58 PM to 8:25 PM

Vrishabha Kaal: 7:08 PM to 9:03 PM, regarded as the most propitious for Lakshmi Puja

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: 7:08 PM to 8:18 PM

Performing puja at these hours is said to call in the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, imbuing the home with wealth and prosperity.

Diwali Holidays 2025 in India

October 20, 2025, is a holiday in most Indian states. Various states, such as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Haryana, tend to extend the holiday season to include Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj so that families can celebrate the whole weeklong festival.

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