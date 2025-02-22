Dhanashree Verma’s Family Denies Rs 60 Crore Alimony Claims Amid Divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal

Dhanashree Verma’s family has dismissed recent claims suggesting that the choreographer demanded Rs 60 crore in alimony from her cricketer-husband Yuzvendra Chahal following their divorce. In an official statement issued on Friday, a family member called the reports “baseless” and expressed disappointment over the widespread misinformation.

Family Calls Alimony Reports ‘Baseless’

Addressing the rumors, the family member clarified that no such demand was made and urged people to refrain from spreading false information. “We are deeply outraged by the baseless claims being circulated about the alimony figure. Let me be absolutely clear—no such amount has ever been asked, demanded, or even offered. There is no truth to these rumors whatsoever. Publishing unverified information like this is deeply irresponsible and causes unnecessary speculation, dragging not just the parties but their families into controversy,” the statement read.

The family also urged media outlets to verify facts before reporting such claims and to respect the privacy of those involved.

Dhanashree’s Lawyer Responds

Dhanashree Verma’s lawyer, Aditi Mohoni, also addressed the ongoing speculation, stating, “I have no comments to make on the proceedings, as the matter is currently sub judice. The media should fact-check before reporting, as a lot of misleading information is being circulated.”

Divorce Finalized in Mumbai Court

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal, who got married in 2020, officially finalized their divorce on Thursday, February 20, 2025, in a Mumbai court. Following the legal proceedings, Dhanashree shared a cryptic yet hopeful message on her Instagram stories, hinting at moving forward positively. She posted, “From Stressed To Blessed. Isn’t it amazing how God can turn our worries and trials into blessings? If you’re stressing about something today, know that you have a choice. You can either keep worrying, or you can surrender it all to God and choose to pray about everything. There is power in having faith that God can work all things together for your good.”

As speculation continues to swirl around their separation, both parties have chosen to remain private about the specifics of their divorce. The focus now remains on respecting their personal space during this difficult time.