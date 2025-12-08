Delhi Winter Holidays 2025: Schools in Delhi-NCR To Close From This Date

Students across Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad are eagerly awaiting the announcement of their winter vacation dates for the 2025–26 academic year. As December approaches, temperatures in North India begin to dip, often bringing severe cold waves and dense fog. This shift in weather typically results in extended winter breaks for schools in the region.

Although the Education Department and District Magistrates have not yet issued official notifications, past trends provide a clear indication of when the holidays are likely to begin.

Expected Winter Vacation Dates in Delhi-NCR

Based on the previous academic schedules and weather patterns, schools in Noida and Ghaziabad are expected to start their winter break around:

Option 1: December 25, 2025 (Christmas Day)

Option 2: December 31, 2025 (Just before New Year)

Expected Duration: 10 to 15 days

Likely Reopening: Second week of January 2026

Schools in Uttar Pradesh, as per the government’s general academic calendar, usually observe a winter break of around 12 days — typically from December 20 to December 31. However, in Noida and Ghaziabad, the final decision rests with the District Magistrate, who considers local weather conditions before issuing the holiday order.

Winter Vacation Trends Over the Last Four Years

Over the past few years, winter holidays in Uttar Pradesh — particularly in Noida and Ghaziabad — have followed a fairly consistent pattern:

Holidays often begin around December 31.

Schools generally reopen in mid-January.

In colder years, authorities have extended the break for Classes 1 to 8, sometimes up to January 18.

For Classes 9 to 12, breaks are sometimes shorter due to board exam preparations. In such cases, schools may adjust timings instead, commonly running from 10 AM to 3 PM.

Who Decides the Final Dates?

The District Magistrate holds the authority to declare and modify winter vacation dates. Decisions are based on: