Delhi School Holiday 20 November 2025: Will Schools Remain Closed Due to Poor AQI?

As the air quality in Delhi continues to be a concern, parents and students are eagerly awaiting an update on whether schools will remain closed on November 20, 2025. While there's no official confirmation on a Delhi school holiday, authorities have implemented measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to mitigate the impact of pollution.

According to current guidelines, schools in Delhi are likely to continue operating under a hybrid education model rather than shutting down completely. For students in Classes 1 to 5, classes will be conducted through a mix of online and offline modes, allowing parents to choose the best option for their children. Students in Classes 6 to 12 are expected to attend regular offline classes, with schools taking extra precautions to ensure their safety.

To minimize exposure to pollution, schools have been advised to take several measures, including:

Mandatory N95 masks for students attending school

Winter uniforms for students from Class 5 onwards

Suspension of outdoor activities, including sports and assemblies

Continuous monitoring of local AQI readings

As there's no official confirmation on a Delhi school holiday on November 20, 2025, parents and students are advised to check with their respective schools for the latest updates. The situation is being closely monitored, and decisions will be made based on real-time AQI readings.

Parents are urged to prioritize their children's health and take necessary precautions to protect them from the harmful effects of pollution.

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