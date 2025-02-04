Delhi Metro Timings, Election Holiday: Early Start on Feb 5, 8 – Check Metro Schedule

Delhi Metro services will begin at 4:00 a.m. on February 5 and 8 to help election duty staff during the Assembly elections and vote counting. This decision was announced by Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director of Corporate Communications, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). On both days, Metro services will begin from the terminal stations at 4:00 a.m. to ensure that election workers can travel to their duties on time.

From 4:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m., trains will operate every 30 minutes. After 6:00 a.m., regular Metro services will resume for the rest of the day. Additionally, to assist polling officials and staff returning late after election duty, the last Metro trains on all lines will be extended on the night of February 5-6.

The operating hours have been extended as follows: On the Red Line, from 11:00 PM to 12:00 AM; on the Yellow Line, from 11:00 PM to 11:30 PM for the sector between Millennium City Centre Gurugram and Samaypur Badli, and from 11:00 PM to 11:45 PM for the sector between Samaypur Badli and Millennium City Centre Gurugram. The Blue Line will operate until 11:50 PM, while the Violet Line will run until 12:00 AM, and the timing on the last stretch has been extended until 1:00 AM.

On February 5, a public holiday has been declared for all government offices, local bodies, public sector organizations, and autonomous bodies in Delhi's National Capital Region (NCR), as announced by the Delhi Lieutenant Governor. Voting for the new 70-member Delhi Assembly will take place on February 5, and the results will be announced on February 8.