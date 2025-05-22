Delhi Man Kills Teen Tenant With Gas Cylinder After Finding Him With Wife

In a gruesome act of violence, a 17-year-old boy was killed with a gas cylinder by a 25-year-old man in Delhi’s Gulabi Nagar. The incident occurred in the early hours of May 20 after a personal dispute turned fatal.

The accused, identified as Mukesh Thakur, had allegedly shared drinks with the victim, Jatin, the night before. A heated argument erupted after Thakur reportedly saw Jatin with his wife, Sudha. The confrontation escalated after Sudha left for work the next morning. In a fit of rage, Thakur picked up a small gas cylinder and struck Jatin multiple times on the head, killing him instantly.

Neighbours noticed blood flowing into the street drain and confronted Thakur as he attempted to flee. They held him until the police arrived at around 10:53 AM and arrested him on the spot. Jatin’s body was found lying on the floor of Thakur’s residence.

According to police sources, Jatin had moved to Delhi just 10 days ago seeking employment and was introduced to the family through Sudha. He had been staying with them as a tenant.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and a murder investigation is underway to determine the full circumstances of the crime.