Delhi Flood Alert: Yamuna Falls Below 207 Metres but Danger Still Looms

The water level in the Yamuna River fell below 207 metres on Saturday (September 6), dropping to 206.47 metres at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB), according to the latest reports.

The swollen river had earlier flooded several parts of the national capital, prompting the evacuation of thousands of residents. Despite the decline, the water level remains above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

Authorities issue a warning when the river rises to 204.50 metres, while evacuation protocols are triggered at 206 metres. The ORB serves as a key observation point for monitoring the river’s flow and potential flood risks. Officials continue to keep all concerned agencies on high alert.

To assist flood-affected residents, temporary tents have been set up along the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, in Mayur Vihar, Kashmere Gate, and nearby low-lying areas.

According to the flood control department, the Hathnikund barrage discharged 50,629 cusecs of water at 9 am, while 1,17,260 cusecs were released from the Wazirabad barrage. Water released from these barrages typically takes 48 to 50 hours to reach Delhi. Even reduced releases upstream are contributing to rising water levels, edging closer to the warning mark in the city.