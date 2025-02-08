Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVE – Kejriwal Falls Behind Parvesh Verma in the 6th Round

New Delhi, February 8, 2025: As of 11:08 AM IST, the vote counting for the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency is underway, with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Arvind Kejriwal trailing behind Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Parvesh Verma by 225 votes. This high-stakes battle has drawn nationwide attention, as both parties aim to secure a crucial victory in the national capital.

Kejriwal, a prominent leader and Delhi’s Chief Minister, faces a tough challenge in this election, with BJP making significant inroads. Parvesh Verma, a two-time MP, has been leading consistently since the initial rounds of counting. The outcome of this contest could have a major impact on the political landscape of Delhi and beyond.

With multiple rounds of counting still left, all eyes remain on the final tally, which will determine the fate of one of the most closely watched seats in this election.