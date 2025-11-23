Delhi Declares November 25 Public Holiday for Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th Shaheedi Diwas

Delhi has announced November 25, 2025, as a public holiday to commemorate the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib, a day dedicated to remembering the ninth Sikh Guru’s sacrifice for protecting religious rights in 1675.

In an official statement shared on social media, the Delhi government said the Guru’s message of courage, kindness, and freedom of belief continues to inspire people across the nation. The holiday has been declared to honour this significant milestone.

What Will Be Closed and What Remains Open

Government Offices

Most departments and state-run offices in Delhi will remain closed on the declared holiday.

Schools and Colleges

All government schools and many private educational institutions are expected to remain shut.

Hospitals and Emergency Services

Emergency services, government hospitals, and essential medical facilities will continue functioning as usual.

Public Transport

Metro services, buses and taxi operations will run normally and are not expected to be affected.

Major Commemoration at Red Fort

Residents of Delhi and visitors from other regions have been invited to participate in a three-day memorial event from November 23 to 25 at the Red Fort. The programme will include cultural presentations, devotional gatherings and other activities dedicated to Guru Tegh Bahadur’s legacy.

Indian Railways Announces Special Trains

To accommodate devotees travelling for the occasion, Indian Railways will operate two special services:

A 22-coach special train departing from Patna Sahib at 6:40 am on November 23, arriving at Sri Anandpur Sahib around 4:15 am on November 24.

These trains aim to ease travel for pilgrims visiting sacred Sikh sites during the commemorative period.

Guru Tegh Bahadur’s martyrdom continues to be remembered as a defining moment in the fight against religious oppression. The 350th Shaheedi Diwas is expected to witness large gatherings and widespread participation across Delhi.

Also read: Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas 2025 School Holiday Dates