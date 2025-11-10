Delhi Blast: High Alert Across India Including Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru

A powerful explosion near the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening sent shockwaves through the national capital, killing at least eight people and injuring several others. The blast occurred around 6:55 PM when a parked car suddenly exploded near Gate No. 1 of the metro station.

The explosion triggered a massive fire that spread to nearby vehicles, causing extensive damage. Seven fire tenders rushed to the spot and managed to douse the flames after a strenuous operation. The injured were immediately shifted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital for treatment.

According to preliminary reports, at least eight vehicles were destroyed in the blast. Among the dead was a delivery worker whose body was severely mutilated in the explosion.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held urgent discussions with Delhi Police Commissioner and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) Director shortly after the incident. Teams from the Delhi Police, forensic experts, and the bomb disposal squad have secured the area and begun a detailed investigation.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and National Security Guard (NSG) have also reached the site. Officials are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify any possible suspects or suspicious movements. The exact cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

In response to the incident, the central government has declared a high alert across the country, including major cities such as Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Security has been intensified at airports, railway stations, and crowded public areas nationwide.

Authorities said the incident could have been far deadlier, as the Red Fort was closed to visitors on Monday. Rescue and investigation operations are still underway.