Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Congress Leads in Badli, AAP and BJP in Tight Contest

Delhi: Vote counting for Delhi’s 70 assembly constituencies is underway, with early trends indicating that the Congress might finally secure a seat after drawing a blank in the last two elections. As per the latest updates, the party is leading from the Badli constituency, which was previously held by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Congress Eyes Comeback in Delhi

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav is contesting from Badli against AAP’s Ajesh Yadav and BJP’s Deepak Chaudhary. The Congress, which governed the national capital for 15 years until 2013, had made an aggressive push to regain its presence, with senior leaders such as Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spearheading multiple rallies before the elections.

Several exit polls had predicted another setback for the Congress, forecasting zero seats once again. The last time the party won in Delhi was in the 2013 assembly elections, when it secured eight seats with a 24.55% vote share. In contrast, the BJP had won 31 seats with a 33.07% vote share, while AAP secured 28 seats with 29.49% of the votes. AAP later joined hands with Congress to form the government, but the alliance lasted only 49 days.

AAP vs BJP: A Battle for Delhi

The ruling AAP is seeking a fourth consecutive term, while the BJP is determined to make a comeback after losing its grip on Delhi in 1998. As per the latest trends, both AAP and BJP are leading in 21 seats each, making it a tightly contested election.

Notably, AAP’s top leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Chief Minister Atishi, are currently trailing in their respective constituencies. If AAP secures victory, it will create history by surpassing Congress' record of a 15-year rule in the national capital.

Exit polls had earlier suggested that the BJP might have an edge over AAP, challenging the latter’s decade-long dominance in Delhi. With the final results yet to be declared, the contest remains intense, and the political landscape of Delhi could witness a significant shift.